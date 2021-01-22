Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back at Covid Vaccine Doubters

Instagram Celebrity

The former Governor of California urges his fans to listen to 'the real experts' instead of 'some people on Facebook' when it comes to coronavirus vaccination.

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger has attacked COVID vaccine doubters in an angry Facebook post a day after receiving his jab in Los Angeles.

The movie star and former California Governor shared video of his vaccination at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (20Jan21) and then turned to social media to spar with those insisting the injection wasn't for them.

"Virtually all of the real experts around the world are telling us the vaccine is safe and some people on Facebook are saying it isn't," the "Terminator" star snarled.

"In general, I think if the circle of people you trust gets smaller and smaller and you find yourself more and more isolated, it should be a warning sign that you're going down a rabbit hole of misinformation."

He added, "Weakness is thinking you don't need expert advice and only listening to sources that confirm what you want to believe."

Arnie previously savaged those who were refusing to wear facemasks for political reasons last summer, stating, "Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can't read."

"I just got my vaccine. I recommend it to anyone and everyone," the actor previously said after getting the injection. "I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

Arnold was the latest public figure to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, following the likes of Martha Stewart, Steve Martin, and Joan Collins. "Today" show weather forecast Al Roker also received his first dose of Pfizer recently at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital.