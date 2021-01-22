 
 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back at Covid Vaccine Doubters

Arnold Schwarzenegger Fires Back at Covid Vaccine Doubters
Instagram
Celebrity

The former Governor of California urges his fans to listen to 'the real experts' instead of 'some people on Facebook' when it comes to coronavirus vaccination.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger has attacked COVID vaccine doubters in an angry Facebook post a day after receiving his jab in Los Angeles.

The movie star and former California Governor shared video of his vaccination at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (20Jan21) and then turned to social media to spar with those insisting the injection wasn't for them.

"Virtually all of the real experts around the world are telling us the vaccine is safe and some people on Facebook are saying it isn't," the "Terminator" star snarled.

"In general, I think if the circle of people you trust gets smaller and smaller and you find yourself more and more isolated, it should be a warning sign that you're going down a rabbit hole of misinformation."

  See also...

He added, "Weakness is thinking you don't need expert advice and only listening to sources that confirm what you want to believe."

Arnie previously savaged those who were refusing to wear facemasks for political reasons last summer, stating, "Anyone making it a political issue is an absolute moron who can't read."

"I just got my vaccine. I recommend it to anyone and everyone," the actor previously said after getting the injection. "I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

Arnold was the latest public figure to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, following the likes of Martha Stewart, Steve Martin, and Joan Collins. "Today" show weather forecast Al Roker also received his first dose of Pfizer recently at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital.

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Mourning the Loss of Her Brother Randy

Movie Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Reveals Battle With Rectal Cancer
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes 'Terminator' Reference After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes 'Terminator' Reference After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Hill Riot by Trump Supporters to Nazi Germany

Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Hill Riot by Trump Supporters to Nazi Germany

Arnold Schwarzenegger Caught Off Guard by Daughter Katherine's Decision to Marry Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger Caught Off Guard by Daughter Katherine's Decision to Marry Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With 'Kindergarten Cop' Co-Stars, Plans to Invite Them to His House

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With 'Kindergarten Cop' Co-Stars, Plans to Invite Them to His House

Most Read
Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing