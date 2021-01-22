 
 

Armie Hammer Interviewed by Cops Over 'Miss Cayman' Instagram Video

Armie Hammer Interviewed by Cops Over 'Miss Cayman' Instagram Video
WENN
Celebrity

Police have launched an investigation into the leaked Instagram video that showed the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor brag about hooking up with 'Miss Cayman.'

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer was spoken to by police over an inappropriate video of a woman on his secret Instagram account.

The "Call Me by Your Name" star's private account on the social media site was revealed last week (end15Jan21), when one video, featuring Armie giving viewers a tour of his hotel suite, leaked online.

In the footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, he pretended to ignore a woman posing in little-to-nothing on all fours on the bed, but used the accompanying caption to boast about "f**king Ms. Cayman again" while visiting the islands to spend time with his two kids with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who had been isolating there instead of returning to Los Angeles.

Now, the New York Post's gossip column Page Six has revealed that video sparked an interview with Grand Cayman police, who spoke to the actor last Friday over the video.

  See also...

"On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media," police told Page Six in a statement. "Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant."

Hammer was not brought into police custody or arrested, and the case is now closed.

Following the emergence of the video, Hammer issued a statement, admitting the footage does belong to him, but was taken without his permission from his profile.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," he told the Cayman Compass.

"I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organisation, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

You can share this post!

Orlando Bloom Proud of Fiancee Katy Perry's Performance at Presidential Inauguration TV Special
Related Posts
Armie Hammer Issues Apology for Calling Woman 'Miss Cayman' in Leaked Video

Armie Hammer Issues Apology for Calling Woman 'Miss Cayman' in Leaked Video

Armie Hammer's Ex Allegedly Hospitalized With PTSD and Trauma After Dating Him

Armie Hammer's Ex Allegedly Hospitalized With PTSD and Trauma After Dating Him

Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Is 'Sickened' by Him Following Cannibal Claims

Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Is 'Sickened' by Him Following Cannibal Claims

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Most Read
Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing