 
 

Chrissy Teigen Is the Only Celebrity That President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Is the Only Celebrity That President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter
Instagram
Celebrity

The model and TV personality has been showing support for POTUS, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Newly-appointed President Joe Biden has granted model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen a big honor. The cookbook author, who has been blocked by former president Donald Trump, has been revealed to be the only celebrity that Joe decides to follow on his @POTUS account on Twitter.

Chrissy actually made her plea on Tuesday, January 19. "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," so the wife of John Legend wrote to him on the blue bird app.

Apparently, her wish was heard because on Wednesday, it was revealed that the "Cravings" author was among the 12 people that the official account of POTUS follows. Further making it amazing, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host was the only person who is not affiliated with the White House.

  See also...

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" Chrissy reacted to the honor. "my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she added in a separate tweet. Later, Chrissy came to a realization that being followed by POTUS might mean that she "should prob never tweet again."

President Joe Biden follows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

President Joe Biden follows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter.

Chrissy has been showing support for Joe, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Even though she couldn't personally attend the Presidential Inauguration, the model was excited for it as she peeked at the ceremony through a hotel window. "Good morning, it is me reporting live from my window sill bringing you all of the hot action, the riveting energy that is encompassing... OK nothing is happening but I am up early, I've been up for hours now," she wrote on social media.

However, her coming to Washington D.C. amid COVID-19 pandemic for the inauguration also earned her backlash from the locals. "Hey Chrissy DC residents aren't very 'happy' right now and can't even 'happy pack' their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!! (sic)," one person tweeted. Defending herself, she fired back, "This is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot (sic)."

You can share this post!

6ix9ine Cleared of Armed Robbery Allegation, But Caught in Altercation

Chris Hemsworth Gets Hilarious Comments from Fans After Sharing New Shirtless Pic
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Feels Giddy as She Peeks at Presidential Inauguration Arrivals From Hotel Window

Chrissy Teigen Feels Giddy as She Peeks at Presidential Inauguration Arrivals From Hotel Window

Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Being Criticized for Attending Joe Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Being Criticized for Attending Joe Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen Clarifies Her 'Horse Riding' Tweet After Being Attacked Over Her Privilege

Chrissy Teigen Clarifies Her 'Horse Riding' Tweet After Being Attacked Over Her Privilege

Chrissy Teigen Struggles to Fit Into Her Boots as She Takes Up Horse Riding

Chrissy Teigen Struggles to Fit Into Her Boots as She Takes Up Horse Riding

Most Read
Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan