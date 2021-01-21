Chrissy Teigen Is the Only Celebrity That President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter

Instagram Celebrity

The model and TV personality has been showing support for POTUS, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

AceShowbiz - Newly-appointed President Joe Biden has granted model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen a big honor. The cookbook author, who has been blocked by former president Donald Trump, has been revealed to be the only celebrity that Joe decides to follow on his @POTUS account on Twitter.

Chrissy actually made her plea on Tuesday, January 19. "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," so the wife of John Legend wrote to him on the blue bird app.

Apparently, her wish was heard because on Wednesday, it was revealed that the "Cravings" author was among the 12 people that the official account of POTUS follows. Further making it amazing, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host was the only person who is not affiliated with the White House.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" Chrissy reacted to the honor. "my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she added in a separate tweet. Later, Chrissy came to a realization that being followed by POTUS might mean that she "should prob never tweet again."

Chrissy has been showing support for Joe, who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Even though she couldn't personally attend the Presidential Inauguration, the model was excited for it as she peeked at the ceremony through a hotel window. "Good morning, it is me reporting live from my window sill bringing you all of the hot action, the riveting energy that is encompassing... OK nothing is happening but I am up early, I've been up for hours now," she wrote on social media.

However, her coming to Washington D.C. amid COVID-19 pandemic for the inauguration also earned her backlash from the locals. "Hey Chrissy DC residents aren't very 'happy' right now and can't even 'happy pack' their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!! (sic)," one person tweeted. Defending herself, she fired back, "This is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot (sic)."