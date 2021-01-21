Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Being Criticized for Attending Joe Biden's Inauguration

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star insists 'it's not her fault' as she gets called out for coming to D.C. to attend Joe Biden's presidential inauguration amid Covid-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has defended her decision to attend Wednesday's (20Jan21) U.S. inauguration.

The model, who is married to musician John Legend, has been posting photos and videos from Washington, which she was criticised for on social media. And she was then called out for arriving in Washington amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Twitter user wrote, "Hey Chrissy DC residents aren't very 'happy' right now and can't even 'happy pack' their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!! (sic)"

In response, Chrissy said, "This is not my fault but I'm sorry you're frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot (sic)."

Chrissy and her husband have both headed to Washington, where the chart-topping star is set to perform as part of the celebrations, and after posting some behind-the-scenes videos on Twitter from the preparations, Chrissy wrote, "LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I'm crying (sic)"

Chrissy will be among the much-reduced guest list of attendees at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and his Vice president-elect Kamala Harris, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump delivered his final speech as president at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after flying there from the White House with First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump will not be attending the inauguration, becoming the first president not to attend his successor's ceremony since Andrew Johnson snubbed Ulysses S Grant in 1869.

In his final speech, he said, "It's been a great honour and privilege to be your president... I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening."