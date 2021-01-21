Chrissy Teigen Feels Giddy as She Peeks at Presidential Inauguration Arrivals From Hotel Window

WENN Celebrity

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star turns a journalist as she offers an update on the arrivals of important figures in Washington D.C. ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen turned reporter for the morning as she watched politicians and dignitaries arrive at the U.S. presidential inauguration from the window of her hotel room in Washington, D.C.

The model and TV personality landed a scoop when she spotted inauguration performer Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, arriving at the event.

Posting video footage on Instagram, Chrissy, a fierce critic of departing President Donald Trump, began her unofficial coverage by vowing "today marks the end of our great national f**k-up."

Trump's successor Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Capitol Hill following performances from Lopez and Lady Gaga.

Introducing her stint as an on-the-spot reporter, Teigen told followers, "Good morning, it is me reporting live from my window sill bringing you all of the hot action, the riveting energy that is encompassing... OK nothing is happening but I am up early, I've been up for hours now."

Teigen confessed she was "like a kid on Christmas Day" as she covered the arrivals while wearing a towel ensemble.

The big event was attended by former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, along with respective first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama. Former Vice President Dan Quayle was also among the guests while former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter were absent because they're unable to travel.

Outgoing President Donald Trump Trump chose not to attend while his outgoing Vice President Mike Pence attended the event. Trump became the first president not to attend his successor's ceremony since Andrew Johnson snubbed Ulysses S Grant in 1869.

The MAGA leader delivered his final speech as president at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after flying there from the White House with First Lady Melania Trump. In his final speech, he said, "It's been a great honour and privilege to be your president... I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening."