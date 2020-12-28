 
 

6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk of Using King Von to Boost Album Sales

The 'FEFE' hitmaker has since been called out for being 'mad disrespectful' over his comment on Durk's new album while also dissing the late 'Crazy Story' rapper.

  • Dec 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine is once again using King Von to troll Lil Durk. Reviving his feud with the founder of the Only the Family record label, the Brooklyn-born artist has accused the latter of using the late rapper to boost the sales of his latest album.

It all began when DJ Akademiks, who is known for being friends with 6ix9ine, reported on Durk's "The Voice" projected first week sales. "Lil Durk 'The Voice' is on pace to sell 55K this week," so the post on Akademiks' Instagram page read, along with an artwork of the mixtape which features a picture of Durk and Von sitting side-by-side.

Paying tribute to the late rapper, Durk wrote on the cover art, "Long Live Grandson." He was referring to Von's nickname "Grandson", which is said to be related to David Barksdale, the founder of the Black Disciples which Von was allegedly a member of.

Not impressed by the number Durk garnered for his new album, 6ix9ine weighed in on it, "Used Von name for sales. Is NOT blackballed has all industry support. 55k and his man was caught in 4K." The "TROLLZ" rapper added, "#KingVon REST IN PISS."

6ix9ine's Comment on Instagram

6ix9ine dissed Lil Durk and King Von.

It didn't take long for 6ix9ine to catch flak over his distasteful comment about Von. Replying to his comment on Akademiks' post, one clapped back at him, "so mad u sold 20k first week and 80% of ur sales were bundles and ain't ur biological dad get caught lackin outside of a 711 while u was beating ur baby mama lol."

Another called 6ix9ine "a lame," while a third user called him out for being "mad disrespectful." Another warned him, "wow n***az goona eat yu," while someone else launched a threat not only to the rapper, but also to his child and baby mama, "can't wait for the day they kill you, you baby moms and your kid."

This isn't the first time 6ix9ine used Von to troll Durk. Back in November, he responded to Durk's tribute to his artist, "Nuski now von AND you still rapping go pick up a gun." The 24-year-old added five rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

