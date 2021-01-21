 
 

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces, Debuts New Rap Song 'Diamonds'

The 36-year-old former childhood star has resurfaced online and debuted a snippet of her and Precise's new song 'Diamonds' after staying low-key for some time.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes may be starting a new career in 2021. The 36-year-old actress resurfaced online after staying low-key for some time to debut a snippet of her and Precise's new song "Diamonds", in which she flaunted her rapping skills.

In the snippet, the "Easy A" star could be heard spitting bars about blings. "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck/ On my wrist/ Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds," so she rapped under a low beat. It remains to be seen if "Diamonds" marks the beginning of Amanda's career as a rapper or she treated this as a one-off collaboration.

Some people were surprised by Amanda's unexpected move. "Wth happens with these childhood celebrities," one person wondered in an Instagram comment. "I remember the Amanda Show omg what happened," another person added.

"It sounds horrible, so imma just remember her for ALL THAT & THE AMANDA SHOW," an unimpressed fan commented. "Who is in the studio not giving honest opinions? Cause sis," another person added, while one other thought that she looked like Marilyn Manson.

Meanwhile, Amanda has yet to promote her new track on her social media account. Her last post on Instagram was from September 2020, featuring a picture of her sporting a heart face tattoo.

The former "All That" star announced that she was engaged to her fiance Paul on Valentines Day 2020. Amanda, however, has since deleted pictures featuring her man on Instagram. Right after the September 2020 post, it jumped to a 2018 post in which she wrote to her fans, "My dearest fans, thank you for all the support throughout the year and every year.. I know I've been so quiet lately, i just felt that i needed my personal space and that it'd be better for me but it never was.. just know that you're my happiness! :)."

