 
 

Jessica Simpson Challenges Cold Weather by Donning Snakeskin Bikini in Snow

Instagram
Celebrity

To promote a new collection from her namesake label, the singer shares on Instagram a picture of her posing in a snakeskin swimsuit with a fur-lined winter coat.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson has proven there is no limitation to the best time to wear a bikini. While promoting a new collection from her namesake label, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer braved the cold weather by rocking a snakeskin bikini in the snow.

On Tuesday, January 19, the 40 year-old fashion mogul treated her Instagram followers to a photo of her modeling her Jessica Simpson Collection "Snake Charmer" one-piece. She paired her skimpy outfit with a white parka jacket and matching fur-lined boots. In the caption, she simply wrote, "Give me steam."

Jessica's friends and fans have since reacted to her sexy post. One in particular was her BFF CaCee Cobb who quipped, "How do you stay hot in all that cold?" A number of her followers also sent her compliments. One raved, "Omg. Always stunning," while another gushed, "You look absolutely AMAZING."

Since giving birth to her third child Birdie in March 2019, Jessica has lost 100 pounds. On how she managed to lose the weights, her personal trainer Harley Pasternak revealed to E! News in May 2020. "We slowly ramped those up; we started really easy and slowly increased them," Harley said of Jessica's fitness regimen.

"We started with doing a full-body workout, one set of each exercise, not really doing too much intensity per body part and gradually increasing the volume and intensity," he continued. "Focusing on a few muscle groups per day. Different muscles each day of the week."

A little over a year later, Jessica marked her 40th birthday by sharing with fans that she has managed to squeeze into a pair of 14-year-old jeans from her closet. Speaking about her reaction to the feat, the wife of former NFL athlete Eric Johnson (II) told PEOPLE, "I was in complete shock... I've tried to pull those things over my hips so many times. I just thought my hips, from having babies, would never go back, but the jeans went up."

