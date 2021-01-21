 
 

Kristen Bell Admits to Be Needing Little Therapy Brush-Up With Dax Shepard at Start of COVID-19

Kristen Bell Admits to Be Needing Little Therapy Brush-Up With Dax Shepard at Start of COVID-19
Revealing that they checked in with a couples counsellor every couple of years, the 'Frozen' star claims that she and her husband 'learned everything about each other' during lockdown.

AceShowbiz - Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard worked through their marriage issues during lockdown with the help of a top therapist.

The "Frozen (2013)" star reveals she and Dax check in with a couples counsellor every couple of years to keep their romance on track and she admits they felt it was time for a virtual visit when they started to lose it as the pandemic dragged on last summer (20).

"Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other," the actress tells People. "Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."

"Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other, and we don't want that'. We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."

The therapy hasn't been 100 percent successful - Dax relapsed on his sobriety last year - but Bell insists their marriage is strong, and she's helping him work through his issues.

"We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave!" she adds. "The main thing I've learned is... we just need to give each other grace under circumstances."

