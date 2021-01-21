Ledisi to Star Opposite Columbus Short in New Mahalia Jackson Biopic

WENN/Derrick Salters Movie

Before landing the part in 'Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story', the RnB singer has stepped into the shoes of the Queen of Gospel in Martin Luther King Jr.'s 2014 biopic 'Selma'.

AceShowbiz - R&B singer Ledisi will be stepping back into the shoes of the Queen of Gospel Mahalia Jackson for a new film.

The musician previously portrayed Mahalia in 2014's Martin Luther King, Jr. biopic "Selma", and now she has been tapped to reprise the role for "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story".

She will star in the project opposite "Scandal" actor Columbus Short, who will play Mahalia's close friend and civil rights icon King, Jr.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum Janet Hubert and Wendy Raquel Robinson from "The Walking Dead" have also been cast in the movie, written by Ericka Nicole Malone and directed by Denise Dowse, reports Deadline.

"Remember Me", named after one of Mahalia's signature songs, will follow her career success between 1956 and 1963, during which she grew close to King, Jr. and became a key voice in the Civil Rights Movement.

Celebrating her new role, Ledisi said, "I am honored to be given a chance to paint the world through Mahalia's eyes and sing her songs."

"Watching Columbus Short transform into Dr. Martin Luther King has been inspiring. I am sharing space with so many amazing actors and with Ericka Nicole Malone's words and being under the direction of the great Denise Dowse's I am thrilled to be telling the story of New Orleans Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson (sic)."

And Short added, "I have dreamed of playing this role for many years. It's truly a great honor to portray a man that has made such an indelible impact on society and to all of ours lives (sic). I am thankful to Ericka for the opportunity and proud to play alongside a wonderful cast."

Mahalia isn't the only music legend Ledisi has portrayed onscreen - she also played Patti LaBelle on TV drama series "American Soul" last year.