Jessica Szohr Wins High Praise for Her Multi-Tasking as New Mom

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Jessica Szohr has overcome her breastfeeding nerves after mastering the art of multi-tasking while nursing her newborn daughter.

The "Gossip Girl" star welcomed Bowie Ella with her boyfriend, Nashville Predators ice hockey player Brad Richardson, on 11 January (21) and just eight days later, she revealed she had settled into motherhood well.

Sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby girl while eating a salad and rocking a Predators winter hat as her pet dog looked on, she wrote, "Multi-what?? Bowie, Birdie, boobie , bougie homemade salad, rocking/gliding my cutie, comfy with my slides, and supporting my man's new squad... How's your hour going?"

She tagged the location as, "Mom Mode."

Her fans were quick to applaud Szohr for her parenting skills as famous friend Haylie Duff remarked, "Love this!!" and "Shameless" star Shanola Hampton commented, "Love it all and congratulations my sweets!"

The photo appears to prove Szohr has got to grips with breastfeeding after previously confessing she was anxious about the process, which can be challenging for some new mothers.

In an Instagram Story video shared last month (Dec20), she said, "I'm taking a little breastfeeding class and I'm supposed to watch this video, and I'm just nervous. I'm nervous to breastfeed. Is that wrong?"

"No one ever talks about the challenges women face during or after pregnancy. Breastfeeding is one of them," she wrote in a separate post. "After watching this instructional video and speaking with some friends, I'll admit... I'm nervous. I'm nervous it will be painful. I'm nervous I won't do it right."

"The one thing I do know is that I am excited to share my experiences of motherhood with all of you because we all know it takes a village."