Dale Moss Expects to Be 'Cool' With Clare Crawley Post-Breakup

Shortly after confirming the end of his engagement to the former star of 'The Bachelorette', the ex-football player insists he does not regret being a part of the dating show's season 16.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dale Moss keeps hope that he will be on good terms with Clare Crawley despite their split. Shortly after confirming the end of his engagement to the season 16 lead of "The Bachelorette", the ex-football player shared his expectation that they will "be cool" as time passes by.

The 32-year-old reality star shared his two cents on Tuesday, January 19 when he was spotted by a paparazzi in New York. Asked about his future relationship with his ex-fiancee post-split, he simply pointed out, "Clare and I will be cool."

Dale initially opened up about his feelings about the breakup. "Obviously, it's not the greatest situation. But, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now," he stated.

On the reason behind the split, Dale refused to offer more details. "Honestly, we've just got a lot going on in our lives right now. This is just the healthiest thing for the both of us," he stressed. He went on to insist that he did not regret being a part of the hit dating show. "None whatsoever. I met Clare, you know? That's why I went on the show," he said.

Dale went public with his split from Clare earlier the same day. Making use of Instagram, he declared, "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another," he continued. "Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

As for the cause of the breakup, a source told E! News that the two of them "have been fighting a lot recently." The source added, "They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."

Another source spilled to the outlet that Dale was the one who "broke it off" with Clare because he "felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare." The insider continued, "They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."

Clare has yet to address the split. However, she was unveiled to have been "trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated."

Dale and Clare met in season 16 of "The Bachelorette". They got engaged in early November 2020 after only five episodes and left the show afterwards. Tayshia Adams has since taken over the season.