Jessica Szohr Announces Birth of Baby Girl With Inspiring Post

The former 'Gossip Girl' star has welcomed her first child with professional ice hockey player Brad Richardson, and shares a close-up black-and-white image of their newborn's hands on social media.

Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Jessica Szohr has given birth to her first child.

The former "Gossip Girl" star and her boyfriend, professional ice hockey player Brad Richardson, welcomed a daughter on Monday, January 11, and the new mum took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

Alongside a close-up black-and-white image of the baby's hands, Szohr wrote, "Added a little sweetness to our family on 1-11-21 Bowie Ella Richardson... Nothing worth having comes easily, neither in life nor in travel, but you will enjoy the rewards if you dare to go off the beaten path. Can't wait for our new path as a family & as a new mommy...".

Szohr went public with her pregnancy news in September, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, as Richardson bent down to kiss her stomach. The actress has been dating the new Nashville Predators player since early 2019.

At the time, Jessica's longtime friend and actress Nina Dobrev congratulated the couple in a comment, writing, "The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin')." Meanwhie "Twilight" star Ashley Green quipped, "Holy congrats!! I'm so so happy for you."

She previously dated her "Gossip Girl" co-star Ed Westwick and had a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The baby is Richardson's second - he also has a daughter from his first marriage to Lauren Hunt.