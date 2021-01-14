 
 

Jessica Szohr Announces Birth of Baby Girl With Inspiring Post

Jessica Szohr Announces Birth of Baby Girl With Inspiring Post
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Gossip Girl' star has welcomed her first child with professional ice hockey player Brad Richardson, and shares a close-up black-and-white image of their newborn's hands on social media.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Jessica Szohr has given birth to her first child.

The former "Gossip Girl" star and her boyfriend, professional ice hockey player Brad Richardson, welcomed a daughter on Monday, January 11, and the new mum took to social media on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

Alongside a close-up black-and-white image of the baby's hands, Szohr wrote, "Added a little sweetness to our family on 1-11-21 Bowie Ella Richardson... Nothing worth having comes easily, neither in life nor in travel, but you will enjoy the rewards if you dare to go off the beaten path. Can't wait for our new path as a family & as a new mommy...".

Jessica Szohr's Twitter Post

Jessica Szohr announced the birth of her first child by posting an image of her baby's hands.

  See also...

Szohr went public with her pregnancy news in September, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, as Richardson bent down to kiss her stomach. The actress has been dating the new Nashville Predators player since early 2019.

At the time, Jessica's longtime friend and actress Nina Dobrev congratulated the couple in a comment, writing, "The bun is out of the oven! Finally! (Well… figuratively, not literally. It's still cookin')." Meanwhie "Twilight" star Ashley Green quipped, "Holy congrats!! I'm so so happy for you."

She previously dated her "Gossip Girl" co-star Ed Westwick and had a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The baby is Richardson's second - he also has a daughter from his first marriage to Lauren Hunt.

You can share this post!

Gigi Hadid Marks Zayn Malik's 28th Birthday With Tribute Post About 'Team No Sleep'

Kim Kardashian Treats Camera Crew to Rolex Watches to Mark 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending
Related Posts
'Gossip Girl' Star Jessica Szohr and Boyfriend 'Full of Joy' While Announcing Baby News

'Gossip Girl' Star Jessica Szohr and Boyfriend 'Full of Joy' While Announcing Baby News

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Cardi B Reacts to Celina Powell Claiming That Offset Attempted to Pay Her for Abortion

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

Beauty Guru Apologizes for Alluding to Affair With Kanye West

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Under Fire for Supporting False Antifa Claim in Capitol Riot Post

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation