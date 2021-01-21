Snoop Dogg Applauds Donald Trump for Granting Death Row Co-Founder Last-Minute Pardon

WENN Celebrity

The rapper praises the MAGA leader for including Michael 'Harry O' Harris in the list of 70 people to receive presidential pardon in the politician's final hours in the white house.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has applauded former U.S. President Donald Trump for commuting the prison sentence of the Death Row Records co-founder as one of his final acts in office.

Michael "Harry O" Harris, an early financial backer of the notorious hip-hop label, had served 30 years of his 25-to-life sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cocaine trafficking, and had been due for release in 2028.

However, he was among the 143 people granted pardons and commutations by Trump on his last day in the White House, following a lobbying campaign by criminal justice reform advocates, who had also received the support of Harris' pal Snoop Dogg.

A statement issued by White House representatives read, "Mr. Harris has had an exemplary prison record for three decades. He is a former entrepreneur and has mentored and taught fellow prisoners how to start and run businesses. He has completed courses towards business and journalism degrees."

They add that his studies will help to give Harris "a meaningful place of employment and housing with the support of his family" upon his release.

After the news of Harris' imminent release was made public late on Tuesday (19Jan21), Snoop declared, "I love what they did."

"That's great work for the president and his team on the way out," he added of the final act to aid the efforts of criminal justice reform, according to the New York Post.

"They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out (sic). Let them know that I love what they did.

"It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God."

Rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black were also beneficiaries of Trump's last-minute flurry of pardons and commutations, as was Desiree Perez, the CEO of JAY-Z's Roc Nation label, who was granted a full pardon for her involvement in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics, which landed her a conviction more than 25 years ago.