Sarah Michelle Gellar Urges Fans to Be 'Brave' to Mark Buffy Summers' Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress celebrates her onscreen character's 40th birthday by urging her followers to be 'brave' amidst the ongoing challenging time.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Michelle Gellar has marked her "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" character Buffy Summers' 40th birthday by urging people to "be brave" and "live."

Gellar, who starred as the slayer in Joss Whedon's classic series from 1997 to 2003, paid tribute to her alter ego on Tuesday (19Jan21) on the character's special day, which was celebrated on the show.

"I just realised that today is Buffy Summers 40 bday. I can't even believe that," she wrote on Instagram. "She taught that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it. So in her honour let's all be brave. Live."

"This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let's find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely. #happybirthdaybuffy #buffy40."

Last year, the 43-year-old star revealed she had been watching the classic show with her 11-year-old daughter Charlotte - who she has with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. - who had been keen to see the programme which propelled her to fame.

"My daughter has been asking about it for a while," she said. "I haven't watched it in years, so I had to ask a couple of my friends, who remember stuff better than I do, whether she would be ready for it."

"We felt the high school years were appropriate but I don't think she's ready for the rest of it yet. So we'll see how well she takes it when she finds out she's going to have to wait for the rest. I'm not sure how well that's going to go down."

And Sarah - who also has seven-year-old son Rocky with her spouse - admitted re-watching the show had given her a new appreciation for the cult classic.

"I'm so proud of it," she smiled. "What's amazing about the show is that it takes some distance from it to really understand the impact that it had. Watching it again now, I realise just how relevant it still is and how ahead of its time it was."