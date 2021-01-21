Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Charmed' star feels 'almost blessed in a way' following her coronavirus battle as she could use her experience to help raise awareness amid the pandemic.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano considers herself "blessed" to have suffered from Covid-19.

The former "Charmed" actress opened up about her battle with the coronavirus in August (20) and kept her fans updated on social media as she fought for recovery.

And while she's still struggling with the lasting effects of the virus, Alyssa feels she contracted the disease for a reason - so that she could use the experience to educate others.

"Me getting the disease, I feel almost blessed in a way," she told U.S. TV show "Extra". "I am an activist... Any opportunity I have to raise awareness and to educate and empower people on what is happening."

Alyssa recently shared an illustration of her lungs after her Covid battle after seeking permission from her physician Dr. Lee to post it on social media to show the effect of the virus on her blood vessels.

As for the ongoing effects of Covid-19, Alyssa explained, "I haven't fully recovered. I work really hard at physical therapy, and mental therapy. It's been very trying. We don't know if people ever completely recover - it's scary."

"It's the sickest I have ever been in my entire life..," she previously said. "It felt like it took over every part of my body. It's vascular, so that's why people's symptoms are so different, and I am a long-hauler, so I'm dealing with long-term symptoms which are heart palpitations, shortness of breath, my hair is falling out, I have a ringing in my ears..."

She also noticed a new sensation which she suspected was linked to COVID-19. "I have a new symptom, which is, it feels like underneath the skin of my hands is like, bubbling," she revealed. "I'm not really itchy..., but it's bubbling. I called my doctor the other day and I was like, 'This can't be from the COVID, right?' and he goes, 'Oh yeah, you have leaky small blood vessels.' "