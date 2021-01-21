 
 

Alicia Vikander and Naomi Ackie Join BAFTA Jury to Determine Nominees for 2021 Rising Star Award

Alicia Vikander and Naomi Ackie Join BAFTA Jury to Determine Nominees for 2021 Rising Star Award
WENN
Movie

The 'Ex Machina' actress and the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star along with Joe Hartley have been added to the panels discussing the up-and-coming movie talents.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alicia Vikander, Naomi Ackie, and Jo Hartley have joined the BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) EE Rising Star Award Jury.

The trio met with BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar over video conference to discuss the 2021 shortlist of new and up-and-coming talent within the movie industry.

Alicia, Naomie, and Jo were accompanied on the panel by a number of industry experts to debate which stars should be considered for the award.

Voting for the accolade will open to the public on March 3 with the BAFTA Ceremony will be held on the later date of 11 April (21) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  See also...

Previous winners of the awards include James McAvoy, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, and Letitia Wright. It is the only BAFTA category to be voted for by the public and is now in its sixteenth year.

Oscar winner Alicia said, "Being a BAFTA EE Rising Star nominee was a significant marker in my career and it is an honour and delight to deliberate the shortlist for this year's award alongside the impressive panel of jurors."

"In what has been a tumultuous year for the industry, watching these new faces has given me hope and excitement for the years of film to come."

And Naomi added, "It's been a huge honour for me to deliberate over this year's hugely talented candidates. It's really been hard to pick just five actors for this year's shortlist and I'm certain I'll be enjoying all these actor's work for a long time to come.

"The industry is bursting with talent and with the last year that we've collectively faced, I'm so grateful projects are still being made. For me and I'm sure many others, art, in its many mediums, is an important and needed respite while we adapt to our new reality."

You can share this post!

Elton John, Sting and More Slam U.K. Government for Turning Down Post-Brexit Deal

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'
Related Posts
Alicia Vikander Treated to Surprise Trip to Sweden Amid COVID-19 for 32nd Birthday

Alicia Vikander Treated to Surprise Trip to Sweden Amid COVID-19 for 32nd Birthday

Alicia Vikander Spotted Sporting Crutches When Arriving in Dublin Hotel

Alicia Vikander Spotted Sporting Crutches When Arriving in Dublin Hotel

Most Read
Jude Law's Son Almost Gave Up His Acting Dream Due to the Shadow of His Parents' Fame
Movie

Jude Law's Son Almost Gave Up His Acting Dream Due to the Shadow of His Parents' Fame

Kristy Swanson Dragged by Fellow Stars for Protesting Trump's Removal From 'Home Alone 2'

Kristy Swanson Dragged by Fellow Stars for Protesting Trump's Removal From 'Home Alone 2'

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Wendi Mclendon-Covey Rules Out 'Bridesmaid' Sequel Because Kristen Wiig Says No

Wendi Mclendon-Covey Rules Out 'Bridesmaid' Sequel Because Kristen Wiig Says No

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

The Russo Brothers Spill on Tom Holland's Role in Their Decision to Take on 'Cherry'

The Russo Brothers Spill on Tom Holland's Role in Their Decision to Take on 'Cherry'

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas Keen to Do 'Save the Last Dance' Sequel

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas Keen to Do 'Save the Last Dance' Sequel

Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Doug Liman: Filming Low-Budgeted 'Locked Down' Boosts His Confidence in Shooting Outer Space Movie

Doug Liman: Filming Low-Budgeted 'Locked Down' Boosts His Confidence in Shooting Outer Space Movie

Chris Nolan and Steve McQueen Sign Letter Asking Government for More Cinema Funding

Chris Nolan and Steve McQueen Sign Letter Asking Government for More Cinema Funding

Lucille Ball's Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman's Casting in Biopic: 'Just Trust Us'

Lucille Ball's Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman's Casting in Biopic: 'Just Trust Us'

Colorist Comment on 'Bridgerton' Actor Rege-Jean Page Makes 'Summer House' Star Issue Apology

Colorist Comment on 'Bridgerton' Actor Rege-Jean Page Makes 'Summer House' Star Issue Apology

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends