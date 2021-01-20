Ivanka Trump Credited for Death Row Co-Founder's Clemency After Snoop Dogg's Push

WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Avalon Celebrity

President Donald Trump reportedly agrees to commute Michael 'Harry-O' Harris' sentence after the rapper was quietly lobbying him and his daughter talked to him in the last minute.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, but he now may have a change of heart about his opinion on the president. The outgoing president has reportedly commuted the sentence of Death Row co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris after the rapper's push.

According to Weldon Angelos, a friend who also advocated for Harris' release, Harris got word that he'd been granted clemency at Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc in California. Angelos told The Post Harris said to him in an email, "Thank God. God is great. It feels like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders."

The move came after it was revealed that Dogg had been secretly lobbying Trump alongside criminal justice reform activists Alice Johnson and Angelos to try and get Harris' sentence commuted. The 59-year-old music executive was convicted for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking.

However, Angelos gave the credit to Ivanka Trump for making their effort successful. The First Daughter and Advisor to the President reportedly talked to her father in the last minute and that helped the president make up his mind about the clemency for Harris.

The former record producer, who received his own pardon from Trump in December, said, "The credit on this one goes to Ivanka Trump because Ivanka Trump was not going to take no for an answer." He added that Ivanka "did this for Alice Johnson and this is a huge win for hip-hop."

Trump is expected to announce his final round of commutations and pardons on Wednesday afternoon, January 20 as of late, before Joe Biden's inauguration. Around 50 to 100 people will reportedly receive the clemency and Lil Wayne is said to be among the list.

The rapper is facing a federal fire arms charge stemming from an incident in December 2019. News of him being considered among Trump's list of pardons first surfaced earlier this year after the "Lollipop" hitmaker landed in hot water for showing his support for Trump during the 74-year-old re-election campaign.