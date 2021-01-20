 
 

Ivanka Trump Credited for Death Row Co-Founder's Clemency After Snoop Dogg's Push

Ivanka Trump Credited for Death Row Co-Founder's Clemency After Snoop Dogg's Push
WENN/Joseph Marzullo/Avalon
Celebrity

President Donald Trump reportedly agrees to commute Michael 'Harry-O' Harris' sentence after the rapper was quietly lobbying him and his daughter talked to him in the last minute.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, but he now may have a change of heart about his opinion on the president. The outgoing president has reportedly commuted the sentence of Death Row co-founder Michael "Harry-O" Harris after the rapper's push.

According to Weldon Angelos, a friend who also advocated for Harris' release, Harris got word that he'd been granted clemency at Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc in California. Angelos told The Post Harris said to him in an email, "Thank God. God is great. It feels like the weight of the world was lifted off my shoulders."

The move came after it was revealed that Dogg had been secretly lobbying Trump alongside criminal justice reform activists Alice Johnson and Angelos to try and get Harris' sentence commuted. The 59-year-old music executive was convicted for attempted murder and cocaine trafficking.

  See also...

However, Angelos gave the credit to Ivanka Trump for making their effort successful. The First Daughter and Advisor to the President reportedly talked to her father in the last minute and that helped the president make up his mind about the clemency for Harris.

The former record producer, who received his own pardon from Trump in December, said, "The credit on this one goes to Ivanka Trump because Ivanka Trump was not going to take no for an answer." He added that Ivanka "did this for Alice Johnson and this is a huge win for hip-hop."

Trump is expected to announce his final round of commutations and pardons on Wednesday afternoon, January 20 as of late, before Joe Biden's inauguration. Around 50 to 100 people will reportedly receive the clemency and Lil Wayne is said to be among the list.

The rapper is facing a federal fire arms charge stemming from an incident in December 2019. News of him being considered among Trump's list of pardons first surfaced earlier this year after the "Lollipop" hitmaker landed in hot water for showing his support for Trump during the 74-year-old re-election campaign.

You can share this post!

Sarah Trott Appears to Shade Victoria Larson After Dramatic 'Bachelor' Exit

Meghan Markle's Father on Partly Leaking Her Private Letter: 'The Choice Was Mine'
Related Posts
Ivanka Trump 'Hurt' Over Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Shady Tweet

Ivanka Trump 'Hurt' Over Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Shady Tweet

Ivanka Trump Deletes Tweet Calling Capitol Rioters 'American Patriots' After Backlash

Ivanka Trump Deletes Tweet Calling Capitol Rioters 'American Patriots' After Backlash

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Tags Singer Meat Loaf in Instagram Post Featuring Dad Donald

Ivanka Trump Accidentally Tags Singer Meat Loaf in Instagram Post Featuring Dad Donald

Ivanka Trump Withdraws Kids From School After Complaints Over Disregard for COVID-19 Protocols

Ivanka Trump Withdraws Kids From School After Complaints Over Disregard for COVID-19 Protocols

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation