Meghan Markle's Father on Partly Leaking Her Private Letter: 'The Choice Was Mine'

WENN/ITV/John Rainford Celebrity

In a witness statement, Thomas Markle shares that he leaked some parts of the letter because he wanted to correct a 'misinterpretation' of 'the tone and content of the letter.'

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has revealed what drove him to leak the letter that the Duchess of Sussex wrote to him in August 2018. He shared that he wanted to correct a "misinterpretation" done by PEOPLE, adding that he felt "vilified" by an article from the publication.

"When I read the article 'The Truth About Meghan' in PEOPLE magazine I was shocked by what it said about me. It was a total lie," Thomas told the U.K. High in a witness statement obtained by E! News on January 19. "It misrepresented the tone and content of the letter Meg had written me in August 2018 quickly decided I wanted to correct that misrepresentation."

The said article, which featured five of Meghan's friends speaking about the father and daughter's relationship as well as the letter she had written to him, suggested the wife of Prince Harry "loved me and that she wanted to repair our relationship." However, Thomas shared that he saw the letter as "a criticism" of himself. He also added, "It actually signaled the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation."

One of Meghan's friends shared to PEOPLE, "He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, 'That's the opposite of what I'm saying. I'm telling you I don't want to communicate through the media, and you're asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?' "

Thomas, however, denied the claims. The former light director claimed that he suggested the staging because he believed it would "make the press back off." He also shut down claims by Meghan's friends saying that he "never" reached out to her. Instead, Thomas shared that he "couldn't find a way of getting her to talk to me."

Thomas revealed that letting Daily Mail "actually quote from and reproduce parts of the letter" was the only way for him to share his side of the story. He continued, "The text of the letter proves that what was said in PEOPLE magazine about the letter was wrong. It 'dissolves' what was said about me in that article. Readers had to see the letter for themselves--then they would know they were getting the truth."

Thomas added that he instructed the outlet to only share extracts, that was why Daily Mail didn't share the entire letter. "The choice was mine. I did not want the whole of the letter to be published," he divulged. "The reason for that was because I thought the letter as a whole made Meg look terrible. I do not want to attack or hurt her."