 
 

Paloma Faith Praying She Won't Have Early Labor as She's Hospitalized With Abdominal Cramps

WENN
The 'Technicolour' singer, who's pregnant with her second child, is really hoping she won't have a premature labor as she landed in hospital after struggling with lower abdominal cramps.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pregnant singer and actress Paloma Faith spent Monday night (18Jan21) in the hospital after suffering with lower abdominal cramps.

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday to update fans on her health, sharing a new snap of her growing baby bump, and revealed she'd spent the night in the Maternal Fetal Assessment Unit.

"We were in the MFAU last night cause I've had some lower abdominal cramps...," she wrote. "bloody praying this one doesn't come early like the last!"

The singer welcomed her first child with partner Leyman Lahcine in 2016.

Earlier this month, Paloma announced she is determined to remain a homebody until she has given birth after hitting her COVID "breaking point" following an unexpected encounter in the park.

The "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" singer took her four-year-old daughter for a stroll on 11 January (21) to get some fresh air, but the trip turned into a stressful nightmare as she feared contracting the coronavirus while crossing paths with other strollers.

"My anxiety is through the roof...," she wrote on Instagram. "Some people I knew approached me in the park yesterday as I was taking my little one for a walk for some exercise and I felt like I was going to break down into tears begging them not to come near as I scrambled to put both our masks on. They were so kind and empathetic and kept away but I vowed that would be the last time I step outside my house again until the baby is born."

Paloma also admitted she is already terrified of bringing her baby into the world safely, especially after undergoing in vitro fertilisation to conceive.

She added, "I couldn't help thinking about all the effort that goes into trying to conceive a child through IVF. Together with all the worry in vitro that it's safe and doing well, then with this pandemic on top. I feel responsible not just for the baby in my tummy, but my four-year-old too. Like, if something was to happen to me how would she ever recover? I have so much worry and so much responsibility on my shoulders I was at breaking point yesterday. I had to have a nap because I had exhausted myself so much."

