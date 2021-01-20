 
 

Van Morrison Plans Legal Action to Challenge Live Music Ban Amid Pandemic

The 'Moondance' singer has announced his plan to challenge regulations that prohibit indoor live music in his native Northern Ireland amid Covid-19 crisis.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Van Morrison is threatening legal action against lawmakers who are preventing him from performing during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The singer/songwriter has instructed his lawyers to commence judicial review proceedings against regulations that prohibit live music in indoor licensed venues in his native Northern Ireland, as part of a six-week lockdown.

Van's lawyer Joe Rice claims his client will argue the ban in Northern Ireland is unsustainable in law and is not based on credible scientific or medical evidence.

Morrison hit the headlines last year (20), when he denounced the COVID lockdowns in three new songs and performed in London.

He also accused lawmakers of taking people's freedom, while alleging experts were making up facts to justify the restrictions.

Rice's letter to Northern Irish leaders calls on ministers to go public with the medical and scientific basis for the regulations.

If the ban is not lifted, the "Moondance" singer plans to officially challenge the prohibition by way of judicial review.

"Many people in the music and arts world in Northern Ireland have been devastated financially, socially and artistically by this complete ban," Rice tells PA Media. "This differs from the law in England and Wales and the evidence behind such a negative decision in this jurisdiction is far from obvious."

"Sir Van is taking this action on behalf of the thousands of musicians, artists, venues and those involved in the live music industry. He has been supporting many artists throughout this pandemic and is determined to ensure that, as we endeavour to emerge safely from this lockdown, artists and musicians will have a proper opportunity to play their part through live music to restore the cultural, social and economic wellbeing and success of our society."

