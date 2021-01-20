 
 

Peter Andre Still Struggling to Breathe After Battling Covid-19 for Over a Week

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer still finds it hard to breathe and his sense of smell hasn't returned, more than a week after he tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Peter Andre is still experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The "Mysterious Girl" singer still has no sense of smell and is feeling more tired than usual as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.

"I have still got no sense of smell and I went for a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely pumped out, which never happens to me," he said as he appeared virtually on "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday (19Jan21).

"It's a psychological thing: 'Is it going to get worse at some point?' This is what the problem is."

Peter also revealed he's found it tough to breathe at night.

"I'm 47, I exercise, I feel quite good - and I had a doctor in the house and still there were nights where I'd wake up and I'm thinking … I'm finding it hard to breathe," he continued.

Peter's GP wife Emily admitted that the fear surrounding the virus is causing people to feel anxious.

"You see it in the media play out so much - you hear all these stories of young people who are getting really unwell and it makes you worried more than you would if you didn't know it was coronavirus," she explained.

Emily herself tested positive for coronavirus in July 2020 as she continued to work during U.K. lockdown. Despite her busy schedule as a doctor amid pandemic and her husband's struggle with Covid-19, the couple made sure their kids safe while caring for them.

They recently threw a little party for their daughter to celebrate the girl's birthday. "Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful, kind and incredibly clever daughter Amelia. Love you to the moon and back .....and back. Its going be a quiet one but still as special as ever even if it's distanced," Peter explained on Instagram.

