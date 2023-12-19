Peter Andre's Wife Rushed to ER Twice While Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer opens up that his wife had to be taken to hospital for emergency while she's currently carrying their third child together this year.

AceShowbiz - Peter Andre's wife has been hurriedly taken to hospital amid fears for her unborn baby. The "Mysterious Girl" singer, 50, reveals his doctor partner Emily, 34, had two trips to the A and E department, as the couple expect their third child together.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster for Emily but she never complains, she just gets on with it. There've been a couple of accident and emergency stops along the way," he told OK! magazine.

"I was due to go on stage in Grease in the West End and I got a call saying, 'Emily's been rushed to A&E.' It was really worrying and obviously I immediately went to support her, but thankfully everything was OK."

Peter and Emily already have children Amelia, nine, and six-year-old Theo together.

The singer recently confessed he didn't want to be changing nappies past 50, but revealed in October he and Emily were having another child.

Peter also has two older children - son Junior, 18, and 16-year-old Princess -with his 45-year-old former wife Katie Price.

The singer first met Emily through her dad, Dr. Ruaraidh MacDonagh, in 2010. He had treated Peter for kidney stones after he was rushed to hospital in excruciating pain, and the two stayed in touch after the musician was discharged.

The couple went on to tie the knot in July 2015, three years after going public with his new relationship.

They announced their third child was on the way in an online post showing Emily holding up a strip of baby scan pictures. Peter captioned the image, "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

