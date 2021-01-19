 
 

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing
Instagram
Celebrity

It starts after a designer, who goes by @AnifaM on Twitter, posts a side-by-side pictures of her design and the one that is sold on Pretty Little Thing's website.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor has just been appointed to be the new brand ambassador for fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, but she has already faced plagiarism accusations. One Twitter user called out the "We Got Love" singer for allegedly stealing looks from another designer for her brand.

It started after a designer, who goes by @AnifaM on the blue bird app, posted a side-by-side picture of her design and the one that is sold on Pretty Little Thing. While the color is different, both dresses featured a cut-out at the right chest. "I usually don’t speak on these things, however prettylittlenothing is trash for this," the designer wrote in the caption.

It was when the first user decided to take matters on her hand by tagging Teyana in a tweet which read, "how are you the creative director of PLT and you stealing from other black people?" The post didn't go unnoticed by the singer who quickly clapped back at the user.

  See also...

"First off how are u going to ASSUME I have anything to do with this? My position barley started!" so Teyana claimed. "I JUST announced my new title only a month ago, I have not even officially started my CD role as of yet. So check ya self & most IMPORTANTLY ya tone before u come at me loud & wrong."

Prior to this, Megan Thee Stallion also faced the same accusation. A designer named Aazhia shared on her Instagram page a picture of her clothing items next to a piece from Megan's Fashion Nova collection. "IMA BREAK THIS DOWN REAL SIMPLE! MY DRESS WAS STOLEN AND USED IN THIS MEGAN X FN COLLAB! WAS I TOLD? NO! WAS I COMPENSATED? NO!" so Aazia wrote in November 2020.

"CRAZY THING IS HER TEAM ACTUALLY REQUESTED THIS DRESS FOR A PULL FOR HER! HER AND HER TEAM ARE COMPLETELY AWARE OF BRAND AND THIS WAS APPROVED BY HER! I'M VERY MUCH SO TAKEN BACK BY THE THE LACK OF RESPECT FOR ANOTHER BLACK WOMAN!" she added.

Megan, however, denied the claims. "A lot of times people say that they talked to somebody from my team," the "Savage" hitmaker said on "The Morning Hustle". "I don't know what year that was. What are you talking about? And a lot of times they won't even bring me--they don't tell me who they talkin' to. I'll probably never hear you... But, it's been a dress that has been done a lot over the years. So, I feel bad that people's initial reaction would be to just come at me like, 'Oh you a Black woman and you stealing from Black women.' I'm like damn, hold on. I don't know you."

You can share this post!

Ice-T Takes Pride in Surprising Visitors With Tranquil Atmosphere at Home

Kylie Jenner Mocked for Her Luxury Showers' 'Sucky' Water Pressure
Related Posts
Teyana Taylor Gets Applauded for Launching Own Production Studio

Teyana Taylor Gets Applauded for Launching Own Production Studio

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It