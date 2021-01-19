 
 

Report: Melania Trump Refuses to Give Dr. Jill Biden a White House Tour

Report: Melania Trump Refuses to Give Dr. Jill Biden a White House Tour
Instagram
Celebrity

In related news, the wife of Donald Trump posts her farewell message in a nearly 7-minute video as she's soon to be ending her term as the first lady of the United States.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Melania Trump is seemingly reluctant to make president elect Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden's transition easier. If a new report is to be believed, the wife of outgoing President Donald Trump has refused to give Jill Biden a tour of the White House, breaking yet another tradition in the White House.

CNN columnist Kate Anderson Brower claimed on Monday, January 18 that "Melania Trump will become the first modern first lady not to invite the woman who will replace her to the White House for a walk-through of the private living quarters on the second and third floors." Additionally, Melania was said to be not making an effort to personally reach out to her successor.

It has been a tradition for the White House residence to invite the next First Lady for a tea as well as a tour. Even Michelle Obama also did the same for Melania during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations despite the tension between Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

  See also...

In related news, Melania posted her farewell message on Monday as she's soon to be ending her term as the First Lady of the United States. In a nearly 7-minute video, Melania said, "The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination."

However, the reactions from Internet users might not be to her liking. "She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden?" someone asked. "Not fit to even speak the names of other First Ladies. BE GONE!" another user said.

Another person wrote a rather harsh response which read, "Kindness, courage, goodness and grace don't belong in your mouth @FLOTUS. Nor does class. By not welcoming the new First Lady you have shown none of these and that is how history will remember you. Oh, the kids in cages, they'll write about that too."

You can share this post!

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs
Related Posts
Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Reportedly Can't Wait to Divorce Donald Trump After Leaving White House

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Trolled After Moving Truck Is Spotted at White House One Day After Election

Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting

Melania Trump Dubbed 'Terrible Example for the Country' for Not Wearing Mask While Voting

Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Melania Trump Book Author Slapped With Lawsuit for Breaking Nondisclosure Agreement

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It