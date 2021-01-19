Report: Melania Trump Refuses to Give Dr. Jill Biden a White House Tour

Instagram Celebrity

In related news, the wife of Donald Trump posts her farewell message in a nearly 7-minute video as she's soon to be ending her term as the first lady of the United States.

AceShowbiz - Melania Trump is seemingly reluctant to make president elect Joe Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden's transition easier. If a new report is to be believed, the wife of outgoing President Donald Trump has refused to give Jill Biden a tour of the White House, breaking yet another tradition in the White House.

CNN columnist Kate Anderson Brower claimed on Monday, January 18 that "Melania Trump will become the first modern first lady not to invite the woman who will replace her to the White House for a walk-through of the private living quarters on the second and third floors." Additionally, Melania was said to be not making an effort to personally reach out to her successor.

It has been a tradition for the White House residence to invite the next First Lady for a tea as well as a tour. Even Michelle Obama also did the same for Melania during the transition between the Obama and Trump administrations despite the tension between Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

In related news, Melania posted her farewell message on Monday as she's soon to be ending her term as the First Lady of the United States. In a nearly 7-minute video, Melania said, "The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination."

However, the reactions from Internet users might not be to her liking. "She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden?" someone asked. "Not fit to even speak the names of other First Ladies. BE GONE!" another user said.

Another person wrote a rather harsh response which read, "Kindness, courage, goodness and grace don't belong in your mouth @FLOTUS. Nor does class. By not welcoming the new First Lady you have shown none of these and that is how history will remember you. Oh, the kids in cages, they'll write about that too."