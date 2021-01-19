Romeo Beckham 'Excited' for His Modeling Debut on L'Uomo Vogue Cover

L'Uomo Vogue Celebrity

The 18-year-old model son of Victoria Adams and David Beckham appears to channel his famous father while gracing the cover of L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue.

Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Romeo Beckham has made his magazine cover debut. Gracing the cover of L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue, the 18-year-old son of Victoria Adams and David Beckham is "excited" to finally kick off his modeling career.

The younger brother of Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Monday, January 18 to share his cover shoot. The picture saw him sporting a chunky knit sweater, gray sweatpants and black Prada boots. In the accompanying message, he penned, "Excited to share my first cover shoot for @luomovogue. Newsstands 22nd January."

Romeo's post was met with compliments from many. One in particular was his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who gushed, "incredible!!" Nicola's brother William Peltz chimed in by exclaiming, "Lesgooo." Singer HRVY additionally raved, "So sick."

Also celebrating the model's debut were his famous parents, Victoria and David. Sharing the identical photo, the proud mother noted, "Proud of you @RomeoBeckham," while his father penned, "So proud of you @romeobeckham. What an incredible first cover for @luomovogue."

Romeo additionally shared some images from the shoot, which were taken by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. One of the snaps displayed him rocking a cropped teal tank top as he showed off his abs.

In another photo, Romeo wore a white T-shirt, tiger striped tights underneath black leather shorts as well as a pair of white sneakers. He also appeared to channel his famous father's early 2000s look by going platinum blonde with his hair. As for the picture shared on L'Uomo Vogue's official Instagram account, he looked stunning in a black unbuttoned tuxedo vest and colorful pants and a black leather belt.

This was Romeo's debut on magazine's cover, but he was already modeled for Burberry's Spring/Summer 2013 print campaign back when he was still 10 years old. He continued his work with the British fashion label in the following year. He starred in a four-minute film for Burberry's first Christmas campaign at the age of 12.