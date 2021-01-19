Dua Lipa Raving About Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Cooking Skills

Instagram Celebrity

The 'New Rules' hitmaker is wowed by her boyfriend's skills in the kitchen as the lovebirds spend a lot of quality times together during the coronavirus lockdown.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Dua Lipa has been blown away by her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid's culinary skills after cooking up a traditional Middle Eastern meal for the couple during the coronavirus lockdown.

The "New Rules" hitmaker was particularly impressed with Anwar's tasty maqluba - a dish that includes meat, rice, and fried vegetables.

Speaking about her lockdown experience, the singer told Hits 1 radio, "Quarantine in general could make or break a relationship, but we have both been so good at giving each other space and then also being with each other when we want to be."

"We work really well together and he has just been amazing. And actually, it has just been the best thing for us with all this unexpected time. I have meant to go on tour (sic) and we got all this time to spend together."

And the quality downtime allowed Dua to discover her boyfriend's cooking talents - something she wasn't completely aware of before.

"What I did learn is that he is a brilliant cook and really good in the kitchen, so that has been amazing," Dua gushed. "He makes this really good Palestinian maqluba, which is like an upside-down dish with aubergine and lamb. It takes three hours, but is perfect."

Dua and Anwar spent the first part of the coronavirus crisis at her home in London, but spent Christmas together in Los Angeles, and now the loved-up duo has added a new member to its family - a puppy called Dexter.

She explained, "I am so in love. He is so sweet, so cuddly and just wants to hang out and play. He is the best."

Dua and Anwar, whose father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian origin, have been dating since mid-2019.