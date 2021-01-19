 
 

Jude Law's Son Almost Gave Up His Acting Dream Due to the Shadow of His Parents' Fame

Rafferty Law, Jude's son with actress Sadie Frost, is hesitant to pursue a career in the entertainment industry for fear of living under the shadow of his famous parents.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jude Law and Sadie Frost's son Rafferty came close to turning his back on his acting dreams over the pressure to live up to his father's career success.

The 24 year old began having second thoughts about his chosen profession as a teen because he knew he'd inevitably be compared to his Oscar-nominated dad.

"At school, I always loved being in plays from a young age, but when I was about 15 I started hesitating," Rafferty Law shared. "I felt if the comparison and the pressure were going to be there, maybe music was more for me."

"But then I also felt like I owed it to myself to see if I could work hard and do it, and I'm really happy that I did."

And Rafferty, who also enjoyed a brief stint as a model, knew he could turn to Jude for advice when he landed his first major leading role in upcoming Oliver Twist tale, "Twist".

"Growing up we always went on adventures together. I was obsessed with The Lord of the Rings and would make him take me to Primrose Hill (in London), where we'd run around and create our own fairytale world, dressing up and making up plays," Rafferty recalled.

"With Twist he gave me a bit of advice before filming: stay calm, stay confident, make sure you get to know everyone, go and introduce yourself, learn everyone's names and make the set a fun environment."

Although "The Talented Mr. Ripley" star is the more famous parent, Rafferty's mum Sadie also started out as an actress, most notably appearing in Francis Ford Coppola's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" in 1992, and starring opposite her future husband Jude in Paul W. S. Anderson's directorial debut "Shopping" in 1994. She took a step back from acting in the late 1990s to focus on raising the couple's three children, as well as her oldest son Finlay, from her first marriage to Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp.

