 
 

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Marvel Studios
Greeting his fans after arriving in Sydney, the actor, who made a cameo in 'Thor: Ragnarok', is reportedly quarantining for two weeks before filming for the Marvel movie.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon is reported to be added to the cast of "Thor: Love and Thunder". News of the actor's involvement in the movie first started making its round on the Internet after he and his family were spotted arriving in Australia on Saturday, January 16.

"I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," Damon said in a statement to local press, as quoted by CNET. Confirming that he's Down Under for a movie project, he added in the statement, "Australian film crews are world-renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."

Damon didn't mention which movie he will be filming in Australia, but the fourth "Thor" movie is currently in production in the country with Taika Waititi serving as the helmer. "Guardians of the Galaxy" stars Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista as well as "Thor: Ragnarok" actress Tessa Thompson, who are also reprising their respective roles in the upcoming movie, are said to be currently quarantining as well before joining the cast on the set.

Damon's role in "Thor: Love and Thunder" is still unknown, though he previously briefly appeared in "Thor: Ragnarok". He made a surprise cameo as an Asgardian actor playing Thor's brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in a stage play.

The upcoming installment of the "Thor" film series will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster battling breast cancer and turning into the female version of Thor. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the titular God of Thunder, while Christian Bale is confirmed to take on the villainous role of Gorr the God Butcher.

Jaimie Alexander is set to make a return as Lady Sif after missing out on "Thor: Ragnarok" and Idris Elba, whose character Heimdall appeared to be killed off by Thanos in the opening sequence of "Avengers: Infinity War", was recently rumored to return as well after he was seen hanging out with Waititi in New Zealand.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is slated for a May 6, 2022 release in the United States.

