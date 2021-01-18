 
 

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Hold Hands on Shopping Trip
The 45-year-old Oscar winner stuns in a sheer black shirt while stepping out with her 16-year-old daughter to pick up some essentials at Target and grab Starbucks coffee.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has been spotted enjoying some quality time with one of her daughters. In the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star looked inseparable with Zahara Jolie-Pitt during an outing as they were caught on camera holding hands when picking up some essentials.

The 45-year-old Oscar winner and her daughter had a shopping run in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, January 16. In a number of photos obtained by Daily Mail, the mother-and-daughter duo could be seen holding each other's hands as they walked side-by-side at Target.

After completing their shopping trip, Angelina and Zahara were seen ordering Starbuck coffee. The pair stood next to each other while waiting for their orders. Beside grabbing coffee, they also stopped by an outdoor newsstand to browse some magazines.

For the afternoon outing, the "Salt" actress looked stunning in a sheer black blouse, matching jeans, oversized coat and leather boots. Her daughter, on the other hand, kept it casual by sporting a dark gray hoodie, leggings and black sneakers. The two of them completed their looks with black face masks.

Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2016, adopted Zahara from Ethiopia. Meanwhile, their 19-year-old Maddox Chivan was adopted from Cambodia, and 17-year-old Pax Thien was adopted from Vietnam. The former couple also shares 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, together.

In June 2020, the Christine Collins of "Changeling" opened up about how she kept a "healthy environment" for her children following her divorce. She told Vogue India, "I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

"Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," she added. "In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

In the interview, Angelina also discussed the difference between adopted and biological kids. "What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home," she explained. "With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."

