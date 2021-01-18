Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200

Celebrity

Also hitting a career-high in this week chart is Jazmine Sullivan as 'Heaux Tales' bows at No. 4 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned in the Billboard 200 chart.

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen sets multiple records as "Dangerous: The Double Album" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The 30-song set earns 265,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 14, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 184,000 which equals to 240.18 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Album sales are 74,000 while 7,000 are in the form of TEA units. It marks the largest streaming week ever for a country album as well as the third-largest streaming week for a non-R&B/Hip-Hop album. Additionally, "Dangerous: The Double Album" earns the biggest week for a country album in over two years.

Back to the chart, Taylor Swift's former leader "Evermore" falls one spot with 55,000 equivalent album units earned. Following it up at No. 3 is Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" which stays steady after earning 47,000 equivalent album units.

Also hitting a career-high this week is Jazmine Sullivan. Her album "Heaux Tales" bows at No. 4 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned in the Billboard 200 chart, beating her previous chart high of No. 6. As for Lil Durk's "The Voice", it dips down from No. 2 to No. 5 with 42,000 equivalent album units earned.

The Weeknd's "After Hours", meanwhile, soars high from No. 14 to No. 6 with 35,000 units, thanks to the release of the music video of "Save Your Tears" as well as the commercials of his upcoming Super Bowl performance on February 7. Occupying No. 7 is Ariana Grande's "Positions" that falls from No. 4 to No. 7 with 34,000 units. Luke Combs's "What You See Is What You Get" also plummets one spot to No. 8 after earning a little over 31,000 album equivalent units.

The last two albums closing out the Top 10 this week are Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News". "Legends Never Die" takes the No. 9 with 31,000 units, while "Good News" is at No. 10 with just under 31,000 units.

