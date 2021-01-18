 
 

Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200
Celebrity

Also hitting a career-high in this week chart is Jazmine Sullivan as 'Heaux Tales' bows at No. 4 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned in the Billboard 200 chart.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen sets multiple records as "Dangerous: The Double Album" debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The 30-song set earns 265,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 14, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 184,000 which equals to 240.18 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Album sales are 74,000 while 7,000 are in the form of TEA units. It marks the largest streaming week ever for a country album as well as the third-largest streaming week for a non-R&B/Hip-Hop album. Additionally, "Dangerous: The Double Album" earns the biggest week for a country album in over two years.

Back to the chart, Taylor Swift's former leader "Evermore" falls one spot with 55,000 equivalent album units earned. Following it up at No. 3 is Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" which stays steady after earning 47,000 equivalent album units.

  See also...

Also hitting a career-high this week is Jazmine Sullivan. Her album "Heaux Tales" bows at No. 4 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned in the Billboard 200 chart, beating her previous chart high of No. 6. As for Lil Durk's "The Voice", it dips down from No. 2 to No. 5 with 42,000 equivalent album units earned.

The Weeknd's "After Hours", meanwhile, soars high from No. 14 to No. 6 with 35,000 units, thanks to the release of the music video of "Save Your Tears" as well as the commercials of his upcoming Super Bowl performance on February 7. Occupying No. 7 is Ariana Grande's "Positions" that falls from No. 4 to No. 7 with 34,000 units. Luke Combs's "What You See Is What You Get" also plummets one spot to No. 8 after earning a little over 31,000 album equivalent units.

The last two albums closing out the Top 10 this week are Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Good News". "Legends Never Die" takes the No. 9 with 31,000 units, while "Good News" is at No. 10 with just under 31,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

  1. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (265,000 units)
  2. "Evermore" - Taylor Swift (55,000 units)
  3. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (47,000 units)
  4. "Heaux Tales" - Jazmine Sullivan (43,000 units)
  5. "The Voice" - Lil Durk (42,000 units)
  6. "After Hours" - The Weeknd (35,000 units)
  7. "Positions" - Ariana Grande (34,000 units)
  8. "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs (a little over 31,000 units)
  9. "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD (31,000 units)
  10. "Good News" - Megan Thee Stallion) (just under 31,000 units)

You can share this post!

Rupert Grint Credits Baby Daughter Wednesday for His Instagram Record

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Takes a 'Self-Imposed Break' After Being Fired From 'Saturday Night Live'

Morgan Wallen Takes a 'Self-Imposed Break' After Being Fired From 'Saturday Night Live'

Morgan Wallen's First 'SNL' Performance Canceled Due to Him Partying Maskless

Morgan Wallen's First 'SNL' Performance Canceled Due to Him Partying Maskless

Morgan Wallen Slammed for Partying Without Face Mask Ahead of 'SNL' Performance

Morgan Wallen Slammed for Partying Without Face Mask Ahead of 'SNL' Performance

Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed