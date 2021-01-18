Rupert Grint Credits Baby Daughter Wednesday for His Instagram Record

WENN/Derrick Salters Celebrity

The Ron Weasley of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise thinks it's his daughter Wednesday who 'actually broke the internet' after he posted her first picture on the photo-sharing platform.

AceShowbiz - Rupert Grint believed that his baby daughter has played a major part in him making a new Instagram record. Having become the fastest person to reach a million followers on the photo-sharing platform, the Ron Weasley depicter in the "Harry Potter" film series openly credited baby Wednesday for the achievement.

"I don't believe it. It's very, very surreal, I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn't, and then I just thought, 'It's been such a crazy [time]. So why not?' It's insane, the 32-year-old said of his social media fame in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit."

The "Snatch" alum earned a Guinness World Record for racking up a million followers on Instagram in just four hours and one minute. He surpassed the record set by Sir David Attenborough, who was 43 minutes slower in gathering the impressive number. David himself broke the record set by former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

Rupert made his first Instagram post on November 10, 2020. At the time, he posted a picture of him and his baby girl, whom he shares with girlfriend Georgia Groome. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he captioned his introduction snap.

Rupert and Georgia, who have been dating for nine years, welcomed baby Wednesday in May 2020. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," the actor's representative stated on the couple's behalf.

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rupert additionally opened up about how becoming a father affected him in filming Apple TV+'s show "Servant". He first shared, "It's weird to shoot a show like this after just becoming a dad. It's probably the worst show to be doing but it really made me kind of think about that."

"The love that I'm feeling right now is such a powerful thing and you really would do anything to get your child back," he added. "It really helped me kind of understand and get in the mind of ['Servant' characters] Dorothy and Sean."