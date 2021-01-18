 
 

Rupert Grint Credits Baby Daughter Wednesday for His Instagram Record

Rupert Grint Credits Baby Daughter Wednesday for His Instagram Record
WENN/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

The Ron Weasley of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise thinks it's his daughter Wednesday who 'actually broke the internet' after he posted her first picture on the photo-sharing platform.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rupert Grint believed that his baby daughter has played a major part in him making a new Instagram record. Having become the fastest person to reach a million followers on the photo-sharing platform, the Ron Weasley depicter in the "Harry Potter" film series openly credited baby Wednesday for the achievement.

"I don't believe it. It's very, very surreal, I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn't, and then I just thought, 'It's been such a crazy [time]. So why not?' It's insane, the 32-year-old said of his social media fame in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit."

The "Snatch" alum earned a Guinness World Record for racking up a million followers on Instagram in just four hours and one minute. He surpassed the record set by Sir David Attenborough, who was 43 minutes slower in gathering the impressive number. David himself broke the record set by former "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

  See also...

Rupert made his first Instagram post on November 10, 2020. At the time, he posted a picture of him and his baby girl, whom he shares with girlfriend Georgia Groome. "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," he captioned his introduction snap.

Rupert and Georgia, who have been dating for nine years, welcomed baby Wednesday in May 2020. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," the actor's representative stated on the couple's behalf.

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rupert additionally opened up about how becoming a father affected him in filming Apple TV+'s show "Servant". He first shared, "It's weird to shoot a show like this after just becoming a dad. It's probably the worst show to be doing but it really made me kind of think about that."

"The love that I'm feeling right now is such a powerful thing and you really would do anything to get your child back," he added. "It really helped me kind of understand and get in the mind of ['Servant' characters] Dorothy and Sean."

You can share this post!

Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Morgan Wallen Sets Multiple Records With 'Dangerous: The Double Album' on Billboard 200
Related Posts
Rupert Grint Breaks Instagram Record After Hitting 1 Million Followers in Four Hours

Rupert Grint Breaks Instagram Record After Hitting 1 Million Followers in Four Hours

Rupert Grint Introduces Baby Wednesday in First Instagram Post

Rupert Grint Introduces Baby Wednesday in First Instagram Post

Rupert Grint Responds to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Comments About Transgender

Rupert Grint Responds to J.K. Rowling's Controversial Comments About Transgender

Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed