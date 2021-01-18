Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Twentieth Century Fox Movie

The Australian actor defends 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' against a Twitter troll who jokes about the 2003 period war-drama making him fall asleep.

AceShowbiz - Russell Crowe has clapped back at a critic of his 2003 film "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World". The 56-year-old actor and his critically-acclaimed movie become the subject of mockery on Twitter after a user harshly alluded the film was boring.

The Twitter user wrote, "Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic." He continued to joke, "May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe. I've never made it past the ten minute mark. You're welcome. And thanks Russell."

After catching wind of it, Crowe responded to the mean-spirited tweet. "That's the problem with kids these days. No focus," he wrote while including the original tweet.

Defending the epic period war-drama, he added, "Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack." He went on stressing, "Definitely an adults movie."

"Master and Commander" is set in the Napoleonic Wars. The film's plot and characters are adapted from three novels in author Patrick O'Brian's Aubrey-Maturin series, which includes 20 completed novels of Jack Aubrey's naval career.

The film, which was co-written, produced and directed by Peter Weir, also starred Paul Bettany and was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. It won Best Cinematography and Best Sound Editing, though lost in all other categories to "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King".

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crowe was one of the few Hollywood actors who graced big screen in 2020. His action thriller "Unhinged" became the first wide theatrical release in several months after the coronavirus outbreak shut down theater-going. It received mixed reviews from critics, who praised Crowe's performance but felt the film did not take full advantage of its premise.