Rupert Grint Introduces Baby Wednesday in First Instagram Post

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Harry Potter' actor joins Instagram and makes his debut with baby girl, roughly five months after girlfriend Georgia Groome gave birth to the bundle of joy.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Harry Potter" star Rupert Grint has debuted his six-month-old daughter on Instagram after finally setting up his own photo-sharing account.

The Brit welcomed his first child with his actress girlfriend, Georgia Groome, in May (20), but they hadn't shared any pictures of the newborn publicly - until now.

Rupert joined Instagram on Tuesday (10Nov20) and launched his page with a sweet father-daughter picture as he also revealed his little girl's name.

"Hey Instagram... only 10 years late, but here I am," the 32 year old quipped. "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

In the selfie, Rupert is seated on a yellow chair with his daughter wearing a pink sweater as she lays her head against his chest.

His "Harry Potter" co-star Tom Felton was among the first to comment on Rupert's Instagram arrival.

Referencing Rupert's movie character Ron Weasley, Felton wrote, "Welcome Weasley , it's about time. Love to Wednesday xx."

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have been dating since 2011. "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?" the star mused in a December 2018 interview. "It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

He announced his girlfriend's pregnancy in April this year and the baby's birth the following month. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time," a representative for the actor issued a statement on their behalf.