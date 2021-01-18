 
 

Elizabeth Olsen Blames Insanity Surrounding Sisters' Fame to Her Considering Last Name Change

Elizabeth Olsen Blames Insanity Surrounding Sisters' Fame to Her Considering Last Name Change
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

Aside from getting candid about growing up with Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, the 'Avengers' actress opens up on how her own stardom made her much more of a 'homebody.'

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Avengers" star Elizabeth Olsen seriously considered changing her last name to escape the "insanity" associated with her twin sisters' fame.

The actress admits life was crazy growing up with older siblings Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, and at times, the paparazzi attention became so intense, she wanted to distance herself from her family's success.

"It was insanity," she recalled. "There were times when my sisters would always be spotted and I would be in the car with them and it would really freak me out."

  See also...

"It has helped me navigate how I want to approach my career. I always had this need to prove myself to everyone around me that I work really hard. I couldn't walk in a room without everyone already having an opinion."

"The thing about nepotism is the fear that you don't earn or deserve the work," Elizabeth continued. "There was even a part of me when I was a little girl that thought if I'm gonna be an actress, I'm going to go by Elizabeth Chase, which is my middle name. And then, once I started working, I was like, 'I love my family, I like my name, I love my sisters. Why would I be so ashamed of that?' It's fine now."

And Elizabeth confesses experiencing stardom for herself has made her much more of a "homebody."

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, she added, "Fame has also made me someone who is more of a homebody than maybe I would like to be, but I know where not to go. If I could do whatever I wanted for the day, I'd start with the gym, then I'd go to the grocery store, because it's my favorite thing."

You can share this post!

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Arrested and Charged for Participating in Capital Riot
Related Posts
Elizabeth Olsen Shocked by Lack of Covid-19 Concerns in London

Elizabeth Olsen Shocked by Lack of Covid-19 Concerns in London

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Is Allegedly Engaged to Marry Rocker BF Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen Is Allegedly Engaged to Marry Rocker BF Robbie Arnett

Most Read
Trump Accused of Looting the White House
Celebrity

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Lil' Kim Will Ensure Daughter Avoids Making Same Mistake as She Did in Entertainment Industry

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Sherrick's Widow Questions Wendy Williams' Rape Allegations: 'It's Hard to Believe'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

YFN Lucci Remains in Jail Without Bond Following Murder Charges

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

James Charles and Asian Doll Get Into Twitter Feud Over Expensive MUA Fee

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed