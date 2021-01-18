Elizabeth Olsen Blames Insanity Surrounding Sisters' Fame to Her Considering Last Name Change

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

Aside from getting candid about growing up with Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, the 'Avengers' actress opens up on how her own stardom made her much more of a 'homebody.'

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Avengers" star Elizabeth Olsen seriously considered changing her last name to escape the "insanity" associated with her twin sisters' fame.

The actress admits life was crazy growing up with older siblings Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, and at times, the paparazzi attention became so intense, she wanted to distance herself from her family's success.

"It was insanity," she recalled. "There were times when my sisters would always be spotted and I would be in the car with them and it would really freak me out."

"It has helped me navigate how I want to approach my career. I always had this need to prove myself to everyone around me that I work really hard. I couldn't walk in a room without everyone already having an opinion."

"The thing about nepotism is the fear that you don't earn or deserve the work," Elizabeth continued. "There was even a part of me when I was a little girl that thought if I'm gonna be an actress, I'm going to go by Elizabeth Chase, which is my middle name. And then, once I started working, I was like, 'I love my family, I like my name, I love my sisters. Why would I be so ashamed of that?' It's fine now."

And Elizabeth confesses experiencing stardom for herself has made her much more of a "homebody."

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, she added, "Fame has also made me someone who is more of a homebody than maybe I would like to be, but I know where not to go. If I could do whatever I wanted for the day, I'd start with the gym, then I'd go to the grocery store, because it's my favorite thing."