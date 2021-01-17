 
 

Celine Dion Pays Tribute to Late Husband on 5th Anniversary of His Death

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker says, 'there's not one day' that she and her family don't think about late Rene Angelil as she writes a tribute post on the anniversary of his death.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celine Dion has paid tribute to her husband Rene Angelil on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer's spouse and manager passed away on 14 January in 2016, with Celine sharing a sweet snap of her hand holding Rene's on Instagram on Thursday (14Jan21) as she wrote, "Rene, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you. We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us."

"And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, Rene-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx…"

Rene passed away after losing his battle with throat cancer, with Celine later stating that despite the fact he's no longer living - she's still very much in love with him.

"I am still in love," she said. "Once you're in love so much, you know, I've been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I'm so passionate about life and I'm so lucky to have my three beautiful sons."

Last year, Celine Dion also lost her mother. "My mum was 92," she said during one of her concerts. "She was ill for quite a while. And we knew she wouldn't be with us long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon. Very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside."

