Liam Hemsworth Sells Malibu House He Shares With Brothers Luke and Chris
The house owned by the three Hemsworth brothers, Luke, Chris, and Liam, in Malibu, California has been sold for nearly 45 million, four years after they bought it.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Malibu, California pad Luke, Liam and Chris Hemsworth called home has been sold for $4.9 million (£3.5 million).

The brothers bought the property in 2016 for $3.45 million (£2.5 million), but as all three now spend most of the year in their native Australia, they decided to sell up.

The compound, which boasts views of the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, comes with a sauna, refrigerated wine cellar, a home theatre, library, and chef's kitchen, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Liam Hemsworth may be glad to see the back of Malibu - he lived there with his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus, before their short-lived marriage. The pad he shared with Miley was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

The Hemsworth brothers moved back to their native country amid coronavirus pandemic.

Chris, who took a break from acting following the end of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe, found a new appreciation for the quiet life in Byron Bay with his family.

"I'm finding it nice to not have my schedule mapped out for the next six or 12 months," the "Thor" hunk said last year. "The last ten years have been so busy anway! It's nice to just be home with the kids and the family laying low for a bit."

But like many parents, the actor struggled with home-schooling his children. "Home-schooling them is a bit of a challenge, I'm certainly not a teacher," he opened up. "They like to combine gymnastics and various sport activities with math, creative writing or whatever I'm trying to teach them - so pencils are often hurled across the room and somersaults ensue."

Chris also seemed more at ease as he's holed up Down Under during the lockdown. He even found a new love in a local hottie named Gabriella Brooks following his 2019 split from Miley Cyrus.

