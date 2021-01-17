Suzanne Somers Remembers Late Co-Star Peter Mark Richman: 'We Lost a Good One'

ABC Celebrity

The former 'Three's Company' actress has led tribute to her former castmate and dear friend who has just passed away from natural causes at the age of 93.

AceShowbiz - Suzanne Somers has led tributes to her "Three's Company" co-star Peter Mark Richman, admitting "we lost a good one."

Richman played Reverend Snow on the TV show - father to Somers' character Chrissy Snow. And following his death on Thursday (14Jan21), of natural causes, Somers was quick to remember her former friend.

"Comedy is musical," she told Fox News. "Peter Mark Richman and I understood the music from the very first time we appeared together on Three's Company. He knew his 'stuff.' We lost a good one. Rest In Peace Peter Mark Richman."

As well as starring in Three's Company, Richman appeared in shows such as "Dynasty", "Murder, She Wrote", "Cain's Hundred", "Agent for H.A.R.M.", and the film "Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan" in 1989. In total, he had 159 acting roles on screen.

He also appeared on Broadway in the plays "A Hatful of Rain and Masquerade" as well as writing his own play "4 Faces" - which was adapted for the screen in 1999. He went on to write another play, "A Medal for Murray", and books including "Hollander's Deal" and "The Rebirth of Ira Masters".

Richman is survived by Helen Richman, his wife of 67 years, five children, and six grandchildren.

"With great sadness and so much love, we announce the passing of Peter Mark Richman. He truly loved his fans, friends, and especially, his family. He lived to share his creative gifts and enormous heart with the world. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and appreciation for his many gifts. Thank you," read the announcement of his passing on his official Facebook fan page.