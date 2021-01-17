 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Rules U.K. Singles Chart With Breakup Anthem 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo Rules U.K. Singles Chart With Breakup Anthem 'Drivers License'
Music

The star of the new 'High School Musical' series dominates music chart across the pond with her debut single which she wrote following her split from Joshua Bassett.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teenage singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo has raced to the top of the U.K. singles chart with her debut release, "Drivers License".

The break-up tune has hit the top spot with the most streams in 24 hours for a non-Christmas tune, a record set on Tuesday (12Jan21) when the song racked up 2.407 million streams in a single day.

Ed Sheeran previously set the record in 2017 with 2.247 million streams for his hit "Shape of You".

The success of "Drivers License" pushes Little Mix's "Sweet Melody" down to number two, ahead of Sheeran's "Afterglow" at three.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Bee Gees icon Barry Gibb has scored his first solo chart-topper with "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook (Vol. 1)".

The collaboration album, which features country revamps of the pop band's classics, beats Passenger's "Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted" to pole position - it enters at two while Taylor Swift's former number one, "Evermore", falls to three.

In the "Drivers Silence", Olivia Rodrigo is believed to diss her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett who moved on with Sabrina Carpenter following their split.

Without giving any names, the singer said about the inspiration behind the breakup anthem, "When I came up with 'Drivers License', I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted. Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer - and at the end of the day, I think that's the whole purpose of songwriting. There's nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It's truly my favorite thing in the world."

You can share this post!

Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Adorable New Puppy After Dog's Tragic Death

'Parasite' Director Tapped as Head of Jury at 2021 Venice International Film Festival
Related Posts
Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled After Taylor Swift Praises Her for 'Drivers License' Success

Olivia Rodrigo Thrilled After Taylor Swift Praises Her for 'Drivers License' Success

Most Read
Lady GaGa and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration
Music

Lady GaGa and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Carole King, will.i.am and More Tapped for Joe Biden Pre-Inauguration Event

Carole King, will.i.am and More Tapped for Joe Biden Pre-Inauguration Event

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Lady GaGa's Pro-Trump Dad 'Super Proud' of Her Performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa's Pro-Trump Dad 'Super Proud' of Her Performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

Pussycat Dolls Rumored to Sign New Management Deal

Pussycat Dolls Rumored to Sign New Management Deal

Blake Shelton Unapologetic Over New Song 'Minimum Wage' Amid 'Tone Deaf' Criticisms

Blake Shelton Unapologetic Over New Song 'Minimum Wage' Amid 'Tone Deaf' Criticisms

Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper Set to Team Up for New Song 'Nothing's Impossible'

Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper Set to Team Up for New Song 'Nothing's Impossible'