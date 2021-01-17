Olivia Rodrigo Rules U.K. Singles Chart With Breakup Anthem 'Drivers License'

Music

The star of the new 'High School Musical' series dominates music chart across the pond with her debut single which she wrote following her split from Joshua Bassett.

AceShowbiz - Teenage singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo has raced to the top of the U.K. singles chart with her debut release, "Drivers License".

The break-up tune has hit the top spot with the most streams in 24 hours for a non-Christmas tune, a record set on Tuesday (12Jan21) when the song racked up 2.407 million streams in a single day.

Ed Sheeran previously set the record in 2017 with 2.247 million streams for his hit "Shape of You".

The success of "Drivers License" pushes Little Mix's "Sweet Melody" down to number two, ahead of Sheeran's "Afterglow" at three.

Meanwhile, Bee Gees icon Barry Gibb has scored his first solo chart-topper with "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook (Vol. 1)".

The collaboration album, which features country revamps of the pop band's classics, beats Passenger's "Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted" to pole position - it enters at two while Taylor Swift's former number one, "Evermore", falls to three.

In the "Drivers Silence", Olivia Rodrigo is believed to diss her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett who moved on with Sabrina Carpenter following their split.

Without giving any names, the singer said about the inspiration behind the breakup anthem, "When I came up with 'Drivers License', I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted. Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer - and at the end of the day, I think that's the whole purpose of songwriting. There's nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It's truly my favorite thing in the world."