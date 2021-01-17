Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Adorable New Puppy After Dog's Tragic Death

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Little Fire Everywhere' actress has introduced a new addition to her family, an adorable new puppy named Major, three months after she lost her beloved pet Pepper.

Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon has welcomed another new puppy into her family, three months after the tragic death of her beloved French bulldog.

The "Little Fires Everywhere" star lost Pepper to cancer in October (20), but she has since found a new furry friend in a black Labrador named Major.

Posting a picture of the dog on Instagram, she wrote, "Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab (sic)."

Major isn't the only new member of the Witherspoon clan - the actress and mother-of-three also took in another French bulldog, Minnie Pearl, in November.

Back when announcing Pepper's death, the actress paid tribute to the adorable pet in a bittersweet post. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe," she wrote while sharing a cute picture of the dog.

The Family also has another dog, Benji, adopted by Reese's daughter Ava Phillippe. "What a wild & bittersweet week. The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me...," she explained on Instagram.

Ava went on, "He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I'm so grateful to be his person." She also gushed, "He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment. Benji also enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat."