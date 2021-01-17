 
 

Tessa Thompson Recalls 'Secret Little Smile' From Women on Set After Standing Up for Herself

Tessa Thompson Recalls 'Secret Little Smile' From Women on Set After Standing Up for Herself
Town & Country Magazine/Erik Carter
Celebrity

The 'Dear White People' actress is inspired to speak out against injustice after receiving support from fellow female castmates and crew members for standing up for herself.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tessa Thompson wants to inspire others to speak out against injustice.

The "Westworld" actress has recalled how standing up for herself on a film set compelled other women on the production to speak up for themselves, and she's now determined to use her platform "embolden" others who may feel like they've been "silenced."

"There's invariably people in the room that have been silenced," explained Tessa. "I remember a distinct moment on set. A squeak just came out of me, I didn't even mean for it to, and then I could see the secret little smile on some of the women around the room, and you realize that there's a choir of wheels waiting to squeak together."

"It emboldens folks, and you realize you have support and you're not squeaking just on your own behalf. You're squeaking for everybody."

  See also...

Tessa recently signed a development deal with HBO and is excited to "create a utopia" in her work where no-one feels discriminated against.

She told Town & Country magazine, "That's my favourite thing to think about, particularly in building this company. Thinking around the voices I invite into it, how I allow them to retain as much ownership over their work and their ideas as possible… I'm really interested in trying to create a utopia."

"It's imperative, because I'm curious about being able to give opportunity to folks that people might say are less experienced. A lot of people are batting a lot higher than their average because they just, frankly, haven't been given the opportunity."

The 37-year-old added, "I think that's why I like what I do. I've always felt a little afraid of what happens when we get too comfortable, that we're not growing. Maybe I'm a masochist or maybe I'm a sucker for the discomfort of the first squeak."

You can share this post!

Ethan Hawke Joins Marvel's 'Moon Knight' as Villain

Gal Gadot Felt Like a God When She Gave Birth to Her Kids
Related Posts
Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Pushes Marvel to Give Better Representation of Race and Sexual Orientation

Tessa Thompson Pushes Marvel to Give Better Representation of Race and Sexual Orientation

Tessa Thompson Holding Hands With Rumored BF Dev Hynes

Tessa Thompson Holding Hands With Rumored BF Dev Hynes

Tessa Thompson Comes Clean About Hitting Emma Thompson With a Door During First Meeting

Tessa Thompson Comes Clean About Hitting Emma Thompson With a Door During First Meeting

Most Read
Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift
Celebrity

Kate Middleton Moved by Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's 'Surprise' Birthday Gift

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Trump Accused of Looting the White House

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Being Accused of Bullying Black Female Doctor on Clubhouse

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

Blac Chyna Accused of Having Plastic Surgery After Showing 'New Face'

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

King Von's Sister and Cuban Doll Bite Each Other in Violent Brawl

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick Mourn Sudden Passing of 'Election' Co-Star Jessica Campbell

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

YFN Lucci's Mugshots Surface as He Turns Himself In for Murder

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Alexis Skyy Gets Into Verbal Altercation With 'Karen' Making Noise Complaint

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being 'Date Raped' by Late RnB Singer Sherrick

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Rolling Ray Shows Painful-Looking Injuries as He's Badly Burned After Wig Catches Fire

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Lily Allen Hit Rock Bottom During 'Highly Sexualized' Tour With Miley Cyrus

Nick Cannon Gets Tattoos With Model After Welcoming Baby With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon Gets Tattoos With Model After Welcoming Baby With Brittany Bell

Lori Harvey Swoons Over Michael B. Jordan Playing With Her Nephew

Lori Harvey Swoons Over Michael B. Jordan Playing With Her Nephew