Ethan Hawke Joins Marvel's 'Moon Knight' as Villain
The 'Boyhood' actor has been tapped to play the main baddie as he joins the cast ensemble of the upcoming Marvel series which will be fronted by Oscar Isaac.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Ethan Hawke is heading to the dark side to portray the villain in the upcoming TV adaptation of Marvel's "Moon Knight".

Oscar Isaac was previously tapped to take on the titular lead and his alter ego, Marc Spector - an elite soldier and mercenary who fights crime after he becomes a vessel for Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hawke is expected to play his onscreen nemesis in the new show.

Marvel Studios bosses have declined to comment on the news and it's unknown which villain Hawke will portray. However, in the comics the Disney+ series will be based on, Moon Knight's main rival is Bushman, a fellow mercenary-turned-terrorist.

"The Umbrella Academy" co-creator Jeremy Slater is in charge of developing the project, which is expected to begin production in Budapest, Hungary in March (21).

The project is just one of the many series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Three started with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 and ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The other projects include "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Hawkeye" with Jeremy Renner set to reprise his role and Hailee Steinfeld added in the supporting role, and "She-Hulk" with Tatiana Maslany attached to play the main heroine.

