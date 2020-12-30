 
 

Tyga Sparks Reconciliation Rumors With Amanda Trivizas With Miami Date

AceShowbiz - Getting back together? Tyga and Amanda Trivizas sparked reconciliation rumors as they were seen enjoying a moment together under the scorching sun on a yacht in Miami on Tuesday, December 29.

In some photos that were obtained by Daily Mail, the 31-year-old "Rock City" rapper and his Kylie Jenner-look alike ex-girlfriend were photographed wearing swimwears during the sunny outing. Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, opted to go shirtless while donning a pair of white pants.

As for his stunning companion, the Instagram model flaunted her enviable body in a barely-there yellow bikini. The pair, who were also joined by a number of other friends, were snapped in good spirits as they were laughing on the docks before getting on a jet ski. The rapper took the driving seat while the brunette beauty was holding on to his waist.

T-Raww and Amanda started dating back in 2019, 2 years after he broke up from Kylie. While it remains to be seen when Tyga and Amanda split, she was romantically linked to Jonathan Dos Santos this spring. Meanwhile, Tyga was rumored to be dating Nadia Almualem and Tammy Hembrow among others.

Back in October, it was said that he had a sex tape featuring himself and TikTok star Bella Poarch. The intimate video, which supposedly originated from adult-only platform OnlyFans, allegedly showed the hip-hop artist and the 23-year-old social media star engaging in a sexual act.

It quickly became a hot topic on Twitter as one asked in disbelief, "bella poarch and tyga sextape got leaked??? uhhh." Another claimed, "YALL BELLA POARCH AND TYGA- OML 2020 IS TAKING TURNS ISNT IT." Neither Tyga nor Bella confirmed the reports.

