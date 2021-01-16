 
 

Shawn Johnson Pregnant With Second Child

The Olympic gymnast is going to be a mother of two as she is expecting another child, more than a year after welcoming her daughter with husband Andrew East.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is preparing to become a mother of two.

The athlete and her husband, American footballer Andrew East, are expecting a sibling for their 14-month-old daughter Drew.

"Here we go again! @thefamilyeast #babyeast," the pregnant star wrote beside a sweet social media photo of the trio as she showed off her growing baby belly in a fitted black dress.

East also shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a video clip of himself kissing his wife's bump while using the same caption.

The couple wed in 2016 and welcomed Drew in November 2019, two years after suffering a miscarriage.

After welcoming their daughter, Shawn admitted to struggling to find a balance as a new mother. She ensured to have a date night with husband at least once a week to maintain a healthy romantic relationship.

"My mom and dad come over, they watched Drew for at least five hours and we go out and have a good dinner, or go watch a movie," she shared. "But we've done it every single week. So at least every week since we've had her, we know that we have one night together where it's just mom and dad!"

She continued, "There's definitely some of those date nights where we're sitting there in silence just enjoying the peace and quiet! But yeah, that's been really important for us to continue to build our relationship after welcoming Drew."

