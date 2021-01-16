 
 

Katie Price Decides to Put Autistic Son Into Full-Time Care

The mother of five hopes her 18-year-old son Harvey who has autism and learning disabilities could 'live an independent life, learn skills and socialise' with other people.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katie Price has made the "heartbreaking" decision to put her 18-year-old son Harvey into full-time care.

Harvey - the son of Katie and footballer Dwight Yorke - suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and learning and behavioural difficulties.

As Katie has been struggling to manage Harvey's mood swings and fears that she couldn't stand up against his weight and strength in a rage, she has been looking at colleges for children with autism and learning disabilities alongside her eldest child for the past six months.

And now, after settling on a residential college in Gloucestershire, England, the model and reality star is hoping that Harvey will start there later this year (21).

"It breaks my heart. I don't want him to think I'm just getting rid of him," she told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me. I'm trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he'll call on his iPad and say: 'Mum, I need you', and I run to him."

"When he's three hours away it will break my heart because I won't be able to get there as I've got to juggle him with my other kids."

Katie is also mother to Junior and Princess with ex-husband Peter Andre, and Bunny and Jett with third husband Kieran Hayler.

The mother of five is offering a look at her parenting Harvey in a new BBC documentary due January 25. "I wanted to share what really goes on behind closed doors - Harvey isn't a thing to poke fun at, he's my son, he overcomes mountains and obstacles everyday that other people take for granted - being a single parent of a disabled child is a badge of honour for me! I'am so proud of him, he has feelings, and so do I," she said.

