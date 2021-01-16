 
 

Sophie Monk Flashes New Ring After Joshua Gross Engagement

The Australian model and TV presenter is set to walk down the aisle as she is taking her relationship with boyfriend Joshua to the next level by saying yes to his marriage proposal.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sophie Monk is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Gross.

After months of speculation, the Australian model and TV presenter confirmed the happy news in a post on her Instagram page - sharing a snap of herself cuddling up to Joshua while flashing her new diamond ring.

"Told you I'd tell you guys first. I'm engaged," she wrote. "I honestly can't thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you've always had my back and I feel so cared about."

"You're absolute bloody legends. I'm not very good at being mushy. I'm trying to say I absolutely adore you. @joshuargross and I are so happy."

Sophie added that Joshua had teamed up with Australian designer Luke Rose to design a "very personal" ring for his new fiancee.

Joshua, who met Sophie on a flight from Europe to Australia in August 2018, shared the same image on his own Instagram page, and gushed that he's the "luckiest guy in the world."

The newly-engaged couple received love and congratulation from their followers online. "YASSSSSS," exclaimed singer/songwriter Natalie Imbruglia. Aussie star Elyse Knowles penned a similar comment, "So so good ! Congrats lovely !!!!!!!!!" "Love Island" star Erin Barnett wrote, "Congratulations. You deserve everything beautiful!"

"Australian's Got Talent" champion Jack Vidgen added, "Omg congrats gorgeous xxx." Former Miss Universe Australia Tegan Martin also responded, "Woooooo! Congratulations Soph, you deserve ALL the happiness and love in the world."

