Svlvain Sylvain of New York Dolls Lost Battle With Cancer

According to his wife Wendy, the co-founder of the 1970s punk band has passed away at the age of 69 after 'valiantly' battling cancer for more than two years.

Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - New York Dolls co-founder Svlvain Sylvain has lost his battle with cancer.

The punk icon passed away on Wednesday (13Jan21).

Confirming the news in a Facebook post on Thursday, the guitarist's wife, Wendy Mizrahi, wrote, "As most of you know, Sylvain battled cancer for the past two and 1/2 years. Though he fought it valiantly, yesterday he passed away from this disease."

"While we grieve his loss, we know that he is finally at peace and out of pain. Please crank up his music, light a candle, say a prayer and let's send this beautiful doll on his way."

Following news of his death, Sylvain's New York Dolls bandmate David Johansen paid tribute, sharing a throwback picture of himself with his late friend on Instagram, and writing, "My best friend for so many years, I can still remember the first time I saw him bop into the rehearsal space/bicycle shop with his carpetbag and guitar straight from the plane after having been deported from Amsterdam, I instantly loved him. I'm gonna miss you old pal. I'll keep the home fires burning."

Born in Egypt, Sylvain Mizrahi co-founded the Dolls in 1971. He and singer Johansen were regular fixtures in the group until it split in 1977. They are often considered the first true punk group and inspired the likes of The Damned, the Sex Pistols, and other British groups.

Their 1973 debut album made it onto Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list although it wasn't a hit upon its release.

After the New York Dolls split, Sylvain went on to form the Criminals and enjoy solo success with his 1979 self-titled debut and follow-ups in 1981 and 1998.

He was also part of a 2004 New York Dolls reunion.