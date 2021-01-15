Studio Bosses Slam Ray Fisher's Claims That There's 'Interference' in 'Justice League' Investigation

WENN Movie

Bosses at Warner Brothers insist DC Films President Walter Hamada never interfered with the internal investigation into the misconduct allegations made by the Cyborg star.

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. studio bosses are standing by DC Films president Walter Hamada following "Justice League" star Ray Fisher's latest comments attacking the producer.

Fisher took to Twitter on Wednesday (13Jan21) to confirm his Cyborg character had been written out of standalone superhero movie "The Flash" after he was approached last summer (20) to reprise his "Justice League" role for a small part in the upcoming blockbuster.

He claimed Hamada and company officials had been responsible for pushing him out of "The Flash", and made new allegations of "interference" in the internal investigation conducted by Warner Bros. officials into his accusations of misconduct against producer Geoff Johns and director Joss Whedon on the set of 2017's "Justice League", which he completed when Zack Snyder had to step down.

Fisher declined to participate in the investigation, and on the heels of his latest social media rant, WarnerMedia chiefs have declared their continued support and faith in both Johns and Hamada.

"As has been previously stated, an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation," WarnerMedia representatives stated to TheWrap.com.

"Last summer, Mr. Fisher was offered the opportunity to reprise his role as Cyborg in The Flash. Given his statement that he will not participate in any film associated with Mr. Hamada, our production is now moving on."

"Warner Bros. remains in business with Geoff Johns who continues to produce Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, and Titans for the studio, among other projects."

In a separate statement from Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, she added, "I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation."

"Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation's process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter's recent deal extension announcement, I'm excited about where he's taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse."