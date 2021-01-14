 
 

Paloma Faith Laments Over Heightened Anxiety Caused by COVID-19 Fear During Park Outing

Expecting her second child with her husband Leyman Lahcine, the 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer shares her stress initiated by an unexpected encounter during a stroll with daughter.

AceShowbiz - Pregnant pop star Paloma Faith is determined to remain a homebody until she's given birth after hitting her COVID "breaking point" following an unexpected encounter in the park.

The "Only Love Can Hurt Like This" singer is expecting her second child with her husband Leyman Lahcine, and decided to take her four-year-old daughter for a stroll on Monday (January 11) to get some fresh air.

However, the trip turned into a stressful nightmare as Paloma feared contracting the coronavirus while crossing paths with acquaintances.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, she wrote, "My anxiety is through the roof ... Some people I knew approached me in the park yesterday as I was taking my little one for a walk for some exercise and I felt like I was going to break down into tears begging them not to come near as I scrambled to put both our masks on. They were so kind and empathetic and kept away but I vowed that would be the last time I step outside my house again until the baby is born."

Paloma admitted she is already terrified of bringing her baby into the world safely, especially after undergoing in vitro fertilisation to conceive.

She added, "I couldn't help thinking about all the effort that goes into trying to conceive a child through IVF. Together with all the worry in vitro that it's safe and doing well, then with this pandemic on top."

"I feel responsible not just for the baby in my tummy, but my four-year-old too. Like, if something was to happen to me how would she ever recover? I have so much worry and so much responsibility on my shoulders I was at breaking point yesterday. I had to have a nap because I had exhausted myself so much. Even the 5 chocolates I crammed in my face when I got in didn't help (anxiety eating) (sic)..."

The singer also expressed her concerns about having to wear a face mask throughout her upcoming hospital stay.

"I'm also worried about going into the hospital and catching it there too," she shared. "I just bought some n99 masks but does that mean if I stay in the hospital for a week like last time, because we were both so ill, that I will have to wear a mask the entire time and sleep in it also? No amount of mindfulness is going to reverse this (sic)!"

