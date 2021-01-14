Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Music

Set to headline a new music series titled P25 Music, the 'Daisies' singer expresses her hope that her partnership with the gaming franchise will give fans something to look forward to after a tough 2020.

AceShowbiz - New mum Katy Perry is set to headline a new music series to mark the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon gaming franchise.

Specific details regarding the year-long events, titled P25 Music, have not been released, but it's being launched in collaboration with label officials at Universal Music Group.

"Pokemon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokemon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokemon on the street with Pokemon GO," Perry shared in a statement.

"It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world."

Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom in August (20), even paid a visit to The Pokemon Cafe during her last trip to Japan in 2019.

"I was pregnant when I was there actually, little did I know!" she laughed to People.com. "It was amazing. It brought up all these wonderful childhood memories. I've been going to Japan since I was 17 every year and have always really loved everything that's been created there."

And the pop star hopes the new partnership will give Pokemon fans something to look forward to this year after a tough 2020.

"In this moment of unknown, there are dependable places and characters and institutions and people, and I hope I can be one of them," she said. "That's what I hope for in my personal self, and even in my involvement with this collab (sic)."