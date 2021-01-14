 
 

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary
Music

Set to headline a new music series titled P25 Music, the 'Daisies' singer expresses her hope that her partnership with the gaming franchise will give fans something to look forward to after a tough 2020.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - New mum Katy Perry is set to headline a new music series to mark the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon gaming franchise.

Specific details regarding the year-long events, titled P25 Music, have not been released, but it's being launched in collaboration with label officials at Universal Music Group.

"Pokemon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokemon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokemon on the street with Pokemon GO," Perry shared in a statement.

  See also...

"It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world."

Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom in August (20), even paid a visit to The Pokemon Cafe during her last trip to Japan in 2019.

"I was pregnant when I was there actually, little did I know!" she laughed to People.com. "It was amazing. It brought up all these wonderful childhood memories. I've been going to Japan since I was 17 every year and have always really loved everything that's been created there."

And the pop star hopes the new partnership will give Pokemon fans something to look forward to this year after a tough 2020.

"In this moment of unknown, there are dependable places and characters and institutions and people, and I hope I can be one of them," she said. "That's what I hope for in my personal self, and even in my involvement with this collab (sic)."

You can share this post!

Paloma Faith Laments Over Heightened Anxiety Caused by COVID-19 Fear During Park Outing

Kevin Costner Launches $15 Million Fraud Lawsuit Against Former Business Executive
Related Posts
Katy Perry's Alleged Stalker Slapped With Bench Warrant After Ditching Court Date

Katy Perry's Alleged Stalker Slapped With Bench Warrant After Ditching Court Date

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Video Places Zooey Deschanel in a Case of Mistaken Identity

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

Katy Perry Turns to Meditation to Help With Sleep Deprivation as First-Time Mom

Katy Perry Turns to Meditation to Help With Sleep Deprivation as First-Time Mom

Most Read
Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX
Music

Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX

Lana Del Rey Under Fire Over 'Extremely Inclusive' Claims as She Shares Album Art

Lana Del Rey Under Fire Over 'Extremely Inclusive' Claims as She Shares Album Art

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

Lauren Jauregui Fires Back at Impatient Fans Bugging Her for New Music

Lauren Jauregui Fires Back at Impatient Fans Bugging Her for New Music

Tommy Vext Pleads With Fans to Stop Bullying Bad Wolves Over His Firing

Tommy Vext Pleads With Fans to Stop Bullying Bad Wolves Over His Firing

Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus for New Joint Album

Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus for New Joint Album

Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Are Still Very Much Together Despite Exploring Solo Projects

Tyler Hubbard: Florida Georgia Line Are Still Very Much Together Despite Exploring Solo Projects

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary